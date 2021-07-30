Nkwe Platinum supports elderly for Nelson Mandela Day

Sponsored / Nkwe Platinum

On 17 – 18 July 2021, South Africa-focused platinum developer, Nkwe Platinum and its sole shareholder the Zijin Mining Group donated 400 blankets and 400 food parcels to its mining communities around the Garatau Mine in honour of Nelson Mandela Day.

In line with the company’s enterprise development and inclusive procurement strategies, Nkwe Platinum ensured that all food parcel supplies, blanket embroidery and delivery services were sourced from local enterprises within the communities. Blankets and food parcels were then distributed to the elderly members of communities in Garatau, Maandagshoek, Hoepakrantz and De Kom.

“Ethical corporate social responsibility and our communities’ wellbeing are some of our top priorities,” said Mr. Zhiyu Fan, Managing Director and CEO of Nkwe Platinum Limited.

Nkwe Platinum believes that the development of enterprises is closely related to the sustainable development of communities. By embarking on local and inclusive procurement initiatives as well as local enterprise, supplier and youth empowerment, the mining company hopes to contribute to long-term and sustainable economic growth for the communities.

Nkwe Platinum’s flagship project is the Garatau Mine located on the Eastern Limb of the Bushveld Complex. The processing capacity of Garatau is anticipated to average 3.6 million tonnes of ore per annum once full capacity is achieved in a few years’ time. The life of the mine is estimated to be in excess of 29 years and once fully operational, will employ some 2500 people.

Mining operations at Garatau have commenced with the construction of the box-cut, which will make way for the decline shaft development towards the end of this year.

Nkwe Platinum is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group.

Zijin Mining Group is a multinational mining group principally engaged in the prospecting, exploration and mining of gold, copper and other mineral resources. The company owns significant mining investment projects in 14 provinces in China and in 11 countries globally, including large production mines such as:

Fujian Zijinshan Gold and Copper Mine

Heilongjiang Duobaoshan Copper Mine

Porgera Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea

Kolwezi Copper and Cobalt Mine in the DRC

Bor Copper Mine in Serbia

Buriticá Gold Mine in Colombia

The Company initiated the project management model of “integrating five ore treatment processes into one” and is one of the few multinational mining companies that have self-initiated technology and engineering management capabilities. In 2020, it achieved an operating income of USD 26.6 billion with total profits of USD 1.7 billion and total assets of USD 28.3 billion, ranking it No. 1 among the Chinese non-ferrous metal and gold companies, No. 3 global gold companies, and No. 7 global non-ferrous metal companies within the top 2000 “Forbes” Global Listed Companies. The company is also rank 77th among the “Top 500 Chinese Companies” by Fortune in 2020.

