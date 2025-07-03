BREAKING: Former SA deputy president David Mabuza has died

Mabuza passed away on Thursday after battling ill health.

Former South African Deputy President David Mabuza has died.

Mabuza, also known as the Cat, passed away in a Sandton hospital on Thursday after a prolonged battle with ill health.

He was 64 years old.

David Mabuza’s death

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed Mabuza’s passing.

“It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we learn of the passing of former deputy president of the republic and stalwart of our movement, Comrade David Dabede Mabuza.

“Comrade Mabuza dedicated his life to the service of the people of South Africa. From his days in the struggle against apartheid to his leadership as premier of Mpumalanga and later as deputy president, he was a committed cadre who carried the values of unity, discipline, and transformation,” Mbalula said.

Condolences

Mbalula conveyed the ANC’s condolences to the former deputy president’s family.

“On behalf of the ANC, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, comrades, and the people of South Africa. We have lost a patriot, a freedom fighter, and a leader who served with humility and conviction.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may we honour his legacy by continuing the work of building a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous South Africa,” Mbalula said.

Tributes have been pouring in for the former deputy president since his passing.

Deputy president

Mabuza served as deputy president from 2018 to 2021, during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first term in office.

Paul Mashatile succeeded him at the ANC’s national conference in 2022 after he declined a nomination to stand as Ramaphosa’s deputy again.

Mabuza stepped down as deputy president of the country in 2023.

ANC

He was the 10th deputy president of the ANC and the eighth deputy president of South Africa.

The former ANC national executive committee member also served as the premier of Mpumalanga between 2009 and 2018, during the presidency of his former political ally, former president Jacob Zuma.

Born on 25 August 1960, Mabuza was a former maths teacher and school principal before moving to politics.

He cut his political teeth as a student leader and teacher unionist in the 1980s, rising through the ranks of the Azanian Students Organisation (AZASO) and later the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu).

