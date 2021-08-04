Transnet: Some websites still offline after force majeure lifted

Suren Naidoo

The force majeure at Transnet group’s key port terminals division was lifted on Monday to the relief of trucking, freight-forwarding, and shipping companies.

This follows a cyber attack that hit the entire Transnet group on July 22, forcing it to introduce manual systems that caused delays and affected business operations, including group emails and websites.

Despite the lifting of the force majeure at the Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) division, most of the group’s websites are still offline, including the main Transnet website, as well as the TPT and Transnet Freight Rail divisions. Moneyweb understands that group emails are back online.

Transnet said in a statement on Friday that with effect from August 2, the force majeure at TPT’s container terminals in the Ports of Cape Town, Durban, Ngqura and Port Elizabeth will be lifted. The force majeure was in place for 11 days.

Shipping industry sources confirmed to Moneyweb on Monday that although the force majeure has been lifted delays, bottlenecks, especially in the Port of Durban, are still being “worked through”.

TPT was one of the hardest hit divisions in the group-wide cyber attack, which forced it to take its vital Navis port operations system offline as a precautionary measure.

“Transnet believes it is now in a position to service its customers and meet all contractual obligations reliably,” the group noted in its statement on Friday.

“The [lifting] of the force majeure follows the phased restoration of the Navis N4 terminal operating system across the container terminals,” it added.

The Durban Container Terminal, Pier 2 is currently doing an average of 160 container moves per hour against the target of 150 moves pic.twitter.com/Qc2Pld4oq0— Transnet SOC Ltd (@follow_transnet) July 30, 2021

“In terms of operations, port terminals will continue to apply the berthing principles of the container operations contract in the container terminals.

“This is currently the most practical way of normalising operations and maintaining a complimentary port schedule for shipping lines,” Transnet pointed out.

