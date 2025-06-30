JUST IN: Transnet executives Molefe, Gama and two others granted bail

The four men are facing charges of fraud, corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and Companies Act.

Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh, Transnet executives, Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama and top engineer, Thamsanqa Jiyane. Picture: NPA

Four former Transnet executives have been granted bail of R50 000 each.

Transnet executives, Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, the company’s former CFO, Anoj Singh, and top engineer, Thamsanqa Jiyane, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni on Monday.

Molefe and Gama were arrested after surrendering to police on Monday morning. Singh and Jiyane were also handcuffed on the same day.

The four men are facing charges of fraud, corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and Companies Act.

*This is a developing story.

ALSO READ: Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama arrested for R93m Transnet corruption