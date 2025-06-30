Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

JUST IN: Transnet executives Molefe, Gama and two others granted bail

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

1 minute read

30 June 2025

01:58 pm

The four men are facing charges of fraud, corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and Companies Act.

Transnet executives Molefe, Gama and two others granted bail

Former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh, Transnet executives, Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama and top engineer, Thamsanqa Jiyane. Picture: NPA

Four former Transnet executives have been granted bail of R50 000 each.

Transnet executives, Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, the company’s former CFO, Anoj Singh, and top engineer, Thamsanqa Jiyane, appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court at Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni on Monday.  

Molefe and Gama were arrested after surrendering to police on Monday morning. Singh and Jiyane were also handcuffed on the same day.

The four men are facing charges of fraud, corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and Companies Act.

*This is a developing story.

ALSO READ: Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama arrested for R93m Transnet corruption

Read more on these topics

bail Brian Molefe corruption Siyabonga Gama State Capture Transnet

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama arrested for R93m Transnet corruption
Politics DA vows to stay in GNU to ‘fight corruption’, threatens motion against Ramaphosa
Opinion DA has got to keep an eye on ANC
Politics Mbalula dares DA to ‘pack its bags’ and leave the GNU [VIDEO]
Sport Big pay day! SA’s Aldrich Potgieter wins first PGA Tour title

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp