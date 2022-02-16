Norma Mngoma to launch news platform with businessman Zareef Minty

Brian Sokutu

Johannesburg entrepreneur Zareef Minty and Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) advisory member Norma Mngoma have launched a news company.

World News Holdings is a company with diverse portfolio interests, ranging from news websites and other social media platforms around the world, with the sole aim of providing the highest quality content for the public.

Minty, a Forbes 30-under-30 list-maker and Mngoma recently launched the company, where they also shared the details of their first project.

“I am proud to announce that my business partner and I have launched World News Holdings with our first project being the Dubai Daily in the UAE [United Arab Emirates], where we are building something incredible,” said Mngoma.

Mngoma is also scheduled to join in Minty’s Generational Wealth Education School and University Tour projects, where she will be speaking to students across the country.

“I want to inspire our youth to dream big and most importantly go after their dreams,” she said.

Minty and Mngoma will spend some time in the UAE over the next few months to build the company in the Middle East.

“We see great value in creating news platforms across the world.

“We will start with the UAE, Qatar and South Africa – before expanding into Europe and the Americas,” said Minty.

