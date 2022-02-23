This is how Budget 2022 puts money back in your pocket

Citizen Reporter

Delivering his inaugural budget speech on Wednesday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana stated that interventions to chart a course towards growth and fiscal sustainability to narrow the budget deficit and stabilise debt, as well as offering income and employment support, tackling service delivery shortcomings and tax relief cannot replace the structural changes our economy needs.

Godongwana had some good news for taxpayers, with a number of interventions meant to ease the burden on their pockets.

This is how the minister is putting money back in consumers’ pockets: