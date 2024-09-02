Cape Town ranked as one of the top destinations for digital nomads

This comes in the wake of South Africa’s introduction of the Digital Nomad Visa.

The city is renowned for its Michelin-star restaurants and high-quality living spaces, with the favourable exchange rate further enhancing its appeal. Image: Supplied

Cape Town has made its debut on the Savills Executive Nomad Index at 17th place. The index ranks global destinations for long-term remote workers.

The Mother City’s ranking follows the introduction of South Africa’s Digital Nomad Visa in May 2024, positioning the city as a key destination for international professionals.

Dr Andrew Golding, CEO of Pam Golding Property Group, highlighted the city’s appeal, noting its favourable climate, high quality of life, and prime residential markets

“This year, and comfortably slotting in at number 17, Cape Town features for the first time in Savills Executive Nomad Index, which ranks 25 destinations for long-term remote workers,” he said.

“All either have a digital nomad visa programme, or equivalent, or in the case of the US and European countries, are already part of a large economic bloc that allows free movement of people for living or work.

“These destinations offer favourable climates year-round, high quality of life and have established prime residential markets,” said Golding.

ALSO READ: New visa regulations welcome, but concern about implementation – BLSA

Cities with beaches favoured

Dubai retained the top spot, followed by Abu Dhabi. Both cities are noted for their modern infrastructure and high quality of life, making them attractive to executive nomads. Cape Town’s ranking aligns with the trend of beachside cities excelling, with locations like Málaga in Spain, Miami in the US, and Lisbon in Portugal also high up on the index.

Basil Moraitis, regional head of Pam Golding Properties in the Western Cape, emphasised the city’s appeal to remote workers, particularly in the vibrant Cape Town City Bowl area, where short-term rentals are in high demand.

He noted that Cape Town offers a variety of rental options tailored to executive nomads, including studios and one-bedroom loft apartments priced between R10 000 and R18 000 per month, and two-bedroom apartments ranging from R20 000 to R30 000 per month.

The city is also renowned for its Michelin-star restaurants, the blend of high-quality living spaces and world-class culinary options, along with the favourable exchange rate.

“These options provide a comfortable and inspiring living space, allowing residents to immerse themselves in the local culture while maintaining productivity in their work endeavours,” said Moraitis.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.