By Faizel Patel

30 Aug 2024

06:39 am

JUST IN: Four suspects killed in shoot-out with police in Milnerton Cape Town

The group of criminals were allegedly on their way to commit a mass shooting.”

Four suspects killed in shoot out with police in Milnerton Cape Town

At least four suspects have bee killed in a shoot-out with police in Cape Town.

It is understood the gun battle took place in Milnerton in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the provincial police commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile is at the scene

“Four suspects have been shot and killed during confrontation with Western Cape police in Milnerton. Another four are in hospital. The 8 were allegedly on their way to commit a mass shooting. Five firearms have been recovered.”

This is a developing story.

