Chinese automakers presence felt in SA; challenges mount for automotive industry

'The South African automotive industry faces another period of slow growth in 2025.'

South Africa’s automotive sector faces a challenging road in 2025 due to persistent economic headwinds and inflationary pressures, which continue to hamstring consumers’ participation in buying cars.

Ghana Msibi, WesBank CEO, said the arrival of more Chinese automakers will intensify competition.

“Their aggressive pricing strategies and focus on emerging technologies like electric vehicles (EVs) will undoubtedly disrupt the market.

He added that established brands must adapt quickly, offering more competitive pricing, innovative features, and improved after-sales service to retain market share.

The rise of EVs

Msibi said South Africa presents a unique opportunity for EVs.

“With a relatively stable electricity grid compared to other emerging markets, the country could become a key market for these vehicles.

“However, the lack of robust charging infrastructure and the high cost of electricity remain significant barriers to widespread EV adoption.”

Innovation is key to survival

To navigate these challenges, Msibi believes the automotive industry must embrace innovation, including exploring alternative ownership models such as vehicle subscription and usage-based services.

“These models can improve affordability and flexibility for consumers while creating new revenue streams for industry players.”

Expanding the value chain

He said the focus should extend beyond vehicle sales. Industry players must identify and capitalise on opportunities within the broader automotive ecosystem.

This includes offering a wider range of value-added services, such as extended warranties, maintenance plans, and even financing for wear-and-tear items.

Pain and gain

“The South African automotive industry faces another period of slow growth in 2025. While challenges remain, opportunities for growth exist.

“By embracing innovation, adapting to changing consumer preferences, and expanding into new areas of the automotive value chain, industry players can navigate these challenges and ensure long-term sustainability.”

