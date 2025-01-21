Why is 2025 the perfect time to sell or trade your car?

The car market has over the years experienced changes that have created challenges and opportunities for sellers.

High interest rates, high fuel prices, and economic instability became a headache for dealerships as consumers were hesitant to buy cars.

However, the used car market became an attractive option for most.

Daniel King, getWorth’s acquisitions manager said it is important for car sellers to understand the current market dynamic if they want to succeed in selling quality cars.

He is of the view that now is the strategic time to consider selling your car.

What caused the used car market spike?

King attributed Covid-19 as the reason behind more people buying used cars.

“During the pandemic, supply chain issues severely limited the production of new cars, pushing buyers toward the used car market.”

At the time, low interest rates made financing look more attractive, which drove the demand for cars. GetWorth’s data show this resulted in a surge in used car prices.

The state of new car market in 2023

He added that by 2023 the car market started to correct itself, as the new car supply recovered.

However, different challenges stood in the way of many consumers participating in buying new cars.

“Dealers were left with high-priced stock, and consumers were hesitant to buy, particularly in the luxury segment.”

Despite rising interest rates, high fuel prices, and economic instability during that year, affordable cars remained in demand.

Why is now the time?

King said 2025 is the beginning of the perfect time to sell cars, as the market is experiencing positive factors. “Stability is returning, and consumers are adapting to higher costs.”

Interest rates started to decrease towards the end of 2024, and this is expected to happen also this year.

“The used car market is opening up favourably, making it an excellent time to buy and sell.

“With the costs of new vehicles rising, more buyers are turning to quality used cars as a cost-effective alternative. This shift in demand creates an advantageous position for sellers looking to secure competitive offers for their used cars.”

If you’re considering selling or trading in your car, this is the time to act, he added.

