Conversation about loading airtime with grandmother turns into a profitable business idea

What was a normal conversation between a grandson and his grandmother about reading comprehension has turned into a profitable business idea.

Thapelo Nthite was helping his grandmother load airtime onto her phone because she struggled with reading and understanding English. A question popped into his head, “how many people are going through the same problem, with no one to help?”

His idea to start Botlhale AI was the reason why the panel at Momentum’s 2024 Big Success Pitch chose him as the winner.

Business idea

According to Nthite’s research, only 8% of South Africans speak English at home, and only 30% are comfortable expressing themselves in the language.

Due to the language barrier, he realised there are many people in the country who struggle to make use of digital services.

With Botlhale AI, he aims to increase the application of artificial intelligence systems to eliminate language as a barrier to entry for basic digital services.

R500 000 cash prize for business idea

He saw a gap that some businesses might be losing on clients because of the language barrier. Therefore, through his product, businesses will be able to engage with customers in a language they understand using AI-powered natural language processing.

The Momentum’s Big Success Pitch saw it befitting to award his idea with the top prize of R500 000 cash prize.

“As part of the prize, he also walks away with the services and expertise of a financial adviser from the financial service provider.”

Second place winner

The prizes of the competition do not only include the money, but they also include mentorship and coaching received from an experienced financial adviser.

Being able to receive advice on how to grow and sustain a business was the reason why Phillip Mngadi entered the competition.

Founder of Zinacare, a business that produces at-home tests, and mobile nurse service was selected as the second-place winner in the competition. And walked away with R300 000.

He said through the mentoring he is going to receive, he will be able to take the business to the next level.

The competition

The second annual Momentum’s Big Success Pitch competition received over 11,000 entries and had to cut it down to the top 5.

“Through this competition, we are empowering entrepreneurs who have the potential for scale and sustainability with not only a cash injection but also meaningful advice through business coaching with a financial adviser,” said Qhawekazi Mdikane, executive head of Momentum Brand Marketing.

The other winner was Zizipho Ntobongwana for her social enterprise Sheba Feminine. It came out third and received R200 000. She was inspired to start her own sanitary pads and tampons after she noticed other brands make use of harmful chemicals.

Rounding out the top 5 of the competition was Nomso Kana, founder of Simsciex Technologies which provides broadband and energy solutions as well as Serisha Barrat who is the founder and chief executive of Lawyered Up. Lawyered Up uses artificial intelligence to make legal help accessible to small businesses.

