10 money mistakes secretly sucking your wallet dry

Making small changes can save a surprising amount of money over time, helping you feel more in control of your finances.

Heading to the store without a list often leads to impulse buys or grabbing stuff you don’t actually need. Picture: iStock

Money slipping through your fingers? You’re not alone! From mindless splurges to sneaky subscription fees, everyday habits could be draining your finances faster than you think. Let’s dive into ten common traps that keep your wallet empty – and how small changes can make a big difference to your bank account.

1. Impulse shopping

Ever been drawn in by a “limited-time offer” or a sale that seems too good to pass up? Impulse buying feels good in the moment, but it’s a fast way to drain your wallet.

Fix: Make a habit of waiting 24 hours before buying something on a whim. This gives you a chance to really think about whether you need it. Keep a list of things you actually need and stick to it.

2. Forgetting about subscriptions

Those small monthly fees for things like streaming services, apps, and gym memberships can add up — especially if you’re not using them!

Fix: Check your subscriptions every few months and cancel anything you don’t use. You can even try apps that help track and cancel subscriptions for you.

3. Eating out a lot

Grabbing food to-go or dining out can feel like a small expense, but it’s usually a lot pricier than cooking at home.

Fix: Try meal prepping on Sundays or make bigger dinners so you have leftovers. You’ll save time and money by eating what you’ve already got at home.

4. Not budgeting your money

Without a budget, it’s easy to lose track of spending and go overboard without realising it.

Fix: Make a simple budget that lays out how much you can spend in each area (groceries, entertainment, etc.). Tracking this each month doesn’t have to be perfect – just having a general idea helps a lot.

5. Relying on credit cards

Credit cards are convenient, but interest adds up quickly if you don’t pay off the balance. Using credit regularly without paying it off in full can lead to debt that’s hard to shake.

Fix: Aim to pay off your credit card in full each month, or at least pay more than the minimum. If debt is piling up, look for ways to consolidate it to lower interest rates.

6. Not shopping around

It’s easy to go with the first price you see, especially if it’s something you need now, like insurance or a new appliance. But a little comparison shopping can save a lot.

Fix: Take some time to compare prices or check for discounts before you commit. Many companies also have deals if you ask for them, so don’t be afraid to negotiate.

7. Skipping an emergency fund

Life throws curveballs, like car repairs or surprise medical bills. Without a little emergency savings, these costs can lead you to rely on high-interest credit.

Fix: Set aside a little money every month to build a cushion. Even a small amount makes a difference over time.

8. Paying more money for late fees

Missing payments by a day or two can lead to extra fees, which are basically money down the drain. Late payments also impact your credit score, which can make things even more expensive later on.

Fix: Set reminders or use autopay for your bills to avoid these fees. A little planning ahead keeps you from paying extra.

9. Grocery shopping without a plan

Heading to the store without a list often leads to impulse buys or grabbing stuff you don’t actually need. This is an easy way to overspend on groceries.

Fix: Plan your meals for the week and make a list before you shop. And never go hungry – everything looks more tempting!

10. Not setting money goals

When you don’t have clear savings or debt payoff goals, money just tends to disappear on things you might not even remember buying.

Fix: Set a few small goals, like saving for a vacation, building up a savings cushion, or paying off a credit card. Even small steps toward these goals will make you feel more in control and can help you build momentum.

Making small changes in these areas can save a surprising amount of money over time, helping you feel more in control of your finances.

NOW READ: Workplace Fomo hits hard: Mental health on the line