Mind your electricity bill: Don’t break the bank to stay warm this winter

Solar power is still the way to go if you want to reduce your electricity bill in winter.

Winter is slowly kicking in. While temperatures may be dipping, the last thing you want is for your electricity bill to soar.

Studies reveal that household electricity consumption typically increases during winter due to increased demand for heating.

While keeping your home warm and cosy at all costs sounds like a no-brainer, breaking the bank to survive the frosty season is not worth it.

So what can we do to survive winter without going broke?

Beware the good old geyser

LookSee executive head Marc du Plessis points out that the geyser is your home’s chief electricity guzzler, making up around 40% of an average household’s electricity bill.

“Your geyser heating costs increase in winter because we tend to use more hot water than in summer. But your geyser also needs to do more work because the water coming into the geyser is much colder and it takes more electricity to warm up the water to the temperature needed,” he explains.

Geysers are also more likely to lose heat in winter as they are surrounded by cold air. This means your geyser is continuously drawing electricity to maintain heat levels.

Installing a SABS-approved geyser blanket can be a cost-effective solution to slow down heat loss and keep your water hotter for longer, says Du Plessis.

“A geyser blanket limits the amount of heat that is lost into the surrounding air and means you’ll need less electricity to maintain your water temperature.”

Converting your electric geyser

To save on your electricity bill, investing in solar power is still the way to go.

Properties with electric geysers can make the switch by converting their geyser to get power from regular solar panels. This quick and easy process does not require the geyser to be moved or changed in anyway. Instead, solar panels are installed on the roof and connected to a controller which then provides power to the geyser. The connection to the home’s main electricity supply can also be maintained for backup during extended periods of overcast weather.

“One of the advantages of converting your existing geyser is that it doesn’t come with the expensive plumbing costs that came with traditional solar geysers. This approach also addresses the drawbacks of the older technology like heat-loss due to exposure to weather conditions on the roof and backup power supply for cloudy days.

“The conversion is also affordable with most households saving enough on their electricity bill to cover the cost of the monthly finance repayments,” Du Plessis adds.

Are solar panels efficient in winter?

But will the panels used to power solar solutions, such as the geyser conversion or a normal home solar installation, still be as efficient in winter?

Although solar panels produce the most electricity in summer, due to longer periods of sunlight, they are still a worthwhile investment in winter.

Du Plessis says the electricity your panels produce in winter depends on geographical location. For example, he said properties in Gauteng received more sunlight than those in the Western Cape.

He encouraged households to run heavy-duty appliances on solar during the day when the sun is up.

“From sunrise to sunset, you should be using as much solar power as you can,” he says, reminding homeowners to make sure their batteries are fully charged so they can use the stored power for their evening needs.

Insulation matters

Insulating your property also can help keep your home warm in winter by preventing heat from escaping.

Studies indicate that up to 35% of heat can enter and exit through the roof.

“In winter, heat expands, and it moves upwards,” Du Plessis explains. “So, if you don’t have insulation, you’re heating a room, but it all goes up through your ceiling and escapes through the roof.

“Insulation is essential to bringing your electricity costs down.”

While some properties come with insulation, most do not and require owners to install it themselves. It is also important to do regular checks on the health of your insulation.

Lights on. Lights off

Another burner during winter is your lightbulbs, with most households keeping the lights on longer.

“Upgrading your lightbulbs to energy-efficient LED options can help keep these costs down. Make sure only to use essential lights and remember to turn off lights when you leave a room,” Du Plessis adds.

Here are a few more habits you can adopt to keep your costs down in winter:

Limit your heating to the room you are using and keep windows and doors closed so heat doesn’t escape.

Keep curtains closed at night to limit the cold air entering your home through your windows.

Pull out your favourite jersey and prepare to snuggle under a cosy blanket to keep costs down.

Your stove draws large amounts of electricity, so use it as efficiently as possible by choosing the right pot and plate size. Use lids to prevent heat from escaping.

Your kettle uses a lot of electricity, so only boil the water you need.

Wait until you have full loads before running your washing machine and dishwasher.

This article is brought to you by LookSee.