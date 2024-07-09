Millions looking for homes, integrated human settlements may be the solution

Reliance has increased on the private sector to address the shortfall in affordable housing.

The need for affordable housing remains a major challenge facing South Africans. Despite the government providing 300,000 houses to South Africans in the last five years, there are still over 2.4 million households on the National Housing Needs Register.

According to the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF), densification has become a focal point in Gauteng, South Africa’s economic hub, due to land constraints.

Demand for affordable housing grows in Gauteng

According to CAHF, the demand for affordable housing in the country, especially in Gauteng, has increased. This as South Africa faces a high unemployment rate, a weakening economy and a rising cost of living.

With all the challenges faced by ordinary South Africans, CAHF notes how there has been an increase in reliance on the private sector to provide affordable housing.

Over two-thirds of South Africans already reside in urban areas, and it is expected the country’s urbanisation rate will rise to 71% by 2030. “While there have been improvements in access to water, sanitation, and electricity services, the percentage of households with access to solid waste removal has decreased to 62.6% in 2022,” notes the CAHF.

Francois Bekker, executive director of property developer Valumax says integrated housing projects will help solve the housing backlog challenge. He describes it as a model that delivers housing on a massive scale, transforming communities and fostering economic growth.

Integrated human settlements – A self-sufficient community

Bekker says integrated human settlements will offer an improved quality of life, as everything will be in proximity. These types of developments offer various types of housing and essential amenities such as schools, healthcare facilities, retail centres, parks, and recreational spaces.

“Creating a self-sufficient community, residents have access to all amenities they need, reducing the need for long commutes and enhancing their quality of life,” says Bekker.

Integrated human settlements take a more comprehensive view. These developments are designed to be inclusive and diverse, with a mix of residential units catering to various socio-economic demographics, from fully subsidised Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) homes to bonded houses and rental units.

“This model breaks down socio-economic barriers and fosters social cohesion, a vision that inspires optimism. These projects have provided housing for hundreds of thousands of families who may never have been able to afford it,” adds Bekker.

Long term employment

The development of integrated housing projects offers employment to different types of people during the construction period and afterwards on to the ongoing operation of community amenities. The local businesses surrounding the integrated human settlement developments are also set to benefit, as there will be an increased demand for services and goods, stimulating the regional economy.

These types of developments are set to contribute positively to the economic growth, as local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and subcontractors will be receiving support. “By prioritising local partnerships, these developments help nurture small businesses, contributing to job creation and financial stability within the community,” says Bekker.

By creating mixed-income communities, these projects help dismantle the socio-economic divides that often plague urban areas. Residents from different backgrounds can live, work, and socialise together, building a sense of community and mutual respect.

