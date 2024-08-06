Feeling stuck? Here are 8 professional networking tips

It takes seven seconds for people to form a first impression about you.

Some professionals do not bother to network, despite experts outlining the importance of forming connections for one’s career success.

According to the LinkedIn global survey, at least 80% of professionals consider professional networking to be important, however, one in four professionals find the idea of conversing with strangers stressful.

The survey also revealed that over 70% of professionals were hired at a company where they had a connection. It also noted that people who work on their networks are more likely to gain a promotion or new employment compared to those who don’t.

Business building experts at Wix Blog believe everyone should have a playbook in their hands on how to network, especially for ambitious professionals.

Eight networking tips

Four dos:

Be mindful of body language

Dana Srebrnik, an expert from Wix blog says it takes only seven seconds for people to form a first impression of you. “Show genuine interest in your conversation partner by avoiding closed body language like folded arms, hiding your hands, or looking away mid-conversation”

She makes mention of the power of a handshake, because even a small human touch does trigger a release of oxytocin, also called the bonding hormone. “The bonding hormone promotes trust and mutual respect. A firm handshake with eye contact is key to indicating your readiness to connect.”

Ask thought leadership questions

Another key in networking is to engage in conversations by asking thought-provoking questions, which can demonstrate professionalism. Srebrnik says instead of closed-ended questions, try asking questions which will not only showcase your knowledge but also questions that will encourage a deeper, more meaningful conversation.

Ask questions such as “Have you noticed any recent changes in the industry?”, “What’s the biggest challenge in your line of work?”

Spruce up your LinkedIn profile

LinkedIn is explained to be a leveraging platform, that can connect with people who are in the same industry as you or an industry you strive to be in. It is advisable to ensure that your LinkedIn profile is up-to-date and polished.

An updated profile will come in handy when making new connections through networking. “Your profile will reflect the goals you have, professional achievements, and areas of expertise. This will help reinforce a strong, and positive impression,” she adds.

Ditch the sales pitch and craft your elevator pitch

She is of the view that networking is not about making a hard sell, but building lasting and meaningful relationships. It is important to explain to people what you do, instead of telling people what you do.

“Direct pitching can lead to meaningless connections that are a one-way street. Instead, have your 60-second elevator pitch ready and practice it privately, or with a friend before networking events. A brief yet impactful introduction could spark conversations about how you can contribute.”

Four don’ts:

Do not focus on quantity over quality

Srebrnik says it is important to avoid randomly connecting with people and praying something would stick. The best way it is to be strategic and focus on building a network that aligns with your goals.

“Invest your time in people who can offer valuable insights, mentorship, or opportunities relevant to your professional aspirations, to effectively bring your career to the next level.”

Do not put people on pedestals

When you are in a room filled with big names, you can easily feel inadequate and small like you do not matter. “It is important to keep your chin up and do not assume yourself to be inferior to others,” she says.

It is important to keep in mind that no one is too good to engage with you at a networking event, you need to be proactive and prepared.

Do not forget to follow up

Another important key is to return from a networking event with contact details, but do not just keep those details on your phone. It is advisable to reach out within the first 24 hours to keep the conversation going.

It is imperative to reach out as soon as possible, especially if there are opportunities discussed that you need to follow up on. “In the first 24 hours, you can express gratitude, recap your conversation, and propose the next steps.”

Do not only speak to people you know

Srebrnik says it is concerning that over half of the people who attend networking events spend time with people they already know. “It is natural to gravitate towards people you are familiar and comfortable with, however, this sometimes closes doors to new opportunities and innovative ideas.”

