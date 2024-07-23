‘Job security’: You can’t go wrong studying for these in-demand jobs

Up your chances of getting a job by making a clever career choice for your studies based on jobs in high demand in South Africa.

Choosing a specific career should be made with insight into the roles that are in demand in the workplace. Picture: iStock

Prospective students are often advised to navigate the current job landscape and projections for the future before deciding on what career to pursue.

These projections can however be a tricky call, which is why The Citizen roped in an education expert for some foolproof career advice.

“There is a growing emphasis on skills and reskilling rather than traditional career paths and job titles, and the importance of developing a versatile skill set to thrive in the modern workforce,” said education expert and The Independent Institute of Education (IEE) general manager Peter Kriel.

Clever career choice: National list of jobs

However – according to Kriel – decisions about choosing a specific career should be made with insight into the roles that are in demand in the workplace – now and also likely in the future.

“The Department of Higher Education and Training has about 240 careers on its National List of Occupations in High Demand that requires some form of post-school education ranging from Higher Certificates at NQF Level 5, to those that require a PhD.

“A high-level analysis of the positions being advertised on various platforms aligns strongly with this list,” he added.

Key sectors with in-demand jobs

Kriel noted that South Africa’s evolving job market have led to significant growth in several key sectors.

Among the most prominent, are Medicine and Health, Engineering, Business and Management, Finance and Accounting, Law and Legal, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Sales and Marketing.

Medicine and Health

While becoming a medical doctor, pharmacist or nurse are some obvious career options in medicine and health, there are more ways to access these disciplines, such as a career in the public health sector.

Bachelor in Public Health: Equips graduates with knowledge and skills to promote health and prevent illness in populations through disease prevention.

Equips graduates with knowledge and skills to promote health and prevent illness in populations through disease prevention. Postgraduate Diploma in Public Health: Aimed at working professionals for acquiring, strengthening and deepening knowledge to effectively contribute to strengthening public health service delivery systems.

Engineering jobs

Engineering remains a cornerstone of industrial development and innovation in South Africa, with significant demand for jobs in fields such as civil, mechanical, electrical, and chemical engineering.

Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronic Engineering: Focuses on the principles and applications of electrical systems, electronics, and electromagnetism in various industries.

Focuses on the principles and applications of electrical systems, electronics, and electromagnetism in various industries. Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering: Emphasises the design, analysis, manufacturing, and maintenance of mechanical systems and machinery.

Emphasises the design, analysis, manufacturing, and maintenance of mechanical systems and machinery. Bachelor of Engineering in Civil Engineering: Concentrates on the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects such as buildings, roads, bridges, and water supply systems.

Business and Management

The business and management sector drives organisational growth and strategic development, with demand for skilled managers, consultants, and executives.

Bachelor of Commerce: Provides a solid foundation in general business with opportunities to gain in-depth knowledge in selected areas of specialisation.

Provides a solid foundation in general business with opportunities to gain in-depth knowledge in selected areas of specialisation. Bachelor of Business Administration: Provides a broad foundation in business principles and management practices.

Provides a broad foundation in business principles and management practices. Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management: Building knowledge and skills to efficiently manage the storage and movement of goods and services, ensuring effective and efficient supply chain operations.

Building knowledge and skills to efficiently manage the storage and movement of goods and services, ensuring effective and efficient supply chain operations. Other qualifications include: Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurship, Postgraduate Diploma in Management, Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Business, and the Postgraduate Diploma in Futures Thinking.

Finance and Accounting

Finance and accounting professionals are crucial for managing company finances, ensuring regulatory compliance and strategic financial planning.

Bachelor of Accounting: To qualify students in the field of accountancy and provide a stepping stone to a range of professional accounting qualifications.

To qualify students in the field of accountancy and provide a stepping stone to a range of professional accounting qualifications. Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting: Enhances employability and prepares students to write the SAICA ITC exams in order to become a chartered accountant.

Enhances employability and prepares students to write the SAICA ITC exams in order to become a chartered accountant. Additional qualifications include: Postgraduate Diploma in Finance and Accounting and the Postgraduate Diploma in Internal Auditing.

Law and the Legal Profession

A career in law and the legal profession offers a wide range of opportunities for specialisation and advancement.

Higher Certificate in Legal Studies: To enter the legal world of work in an entry level position such as a legal intern or the beginning of your legal journey as you choose to transition to a further legal qualification.

To enter the legal world of work in an entry level position such as a legal intern or the beginning of your legal journey as you choose to transition to a further legal qualification. Bachelor of Commerce in Law: Develops a firm foundation in commercial and law subjects which would assist in the corporate world or in running their own businesses.

Develops a firm foundation in commercial and law subjects which would assist in the corporate world or in running their own businesses. Further legal qualification options include: Bachelor of Arts in Law and Bachelor of Laws.

Information and Communications Technology (ICT)

As digital transformation accelerates, the ICT sector – not only in South Africa, but internationally – is booming, with high demand for professionals in software development, cybersecurity and systems administration.

Higher Certificate in Mobile Application and Web Development: Foundations of developing applications for the web and mobile devices, in order to become a junior application developer.

Foundations of developing applications for the web and mobile devices, in order to become a junior application developer. Bachelor of Computer and Information Sciences in Application Development: Extensive exposure to developing IT systems for a variety of platforms, including desktop databases and applications, cloud databases and web applications, and mobile applications.

Extensive exposure to developing IT systems for a variety of platforms, including desktop databases and applications, cloud databases and web applications, and mobile applications. Other qualifications include: Bachelor of Computer and Information Sciences in Game Design and Development, Bachelor of Information Technology in Business Systems, and Postgraduate Diploma in Data Analytics.

Sales and Marketing

Sales and marketing roles are crucial for driving revenue and market expansion.

Higher Certificate in Digital Marketing: Provides introductory knowledge, understanding and skills in the digital marketing field equipping students with the core marketing principles and practices to enter the marketing and communications sector.

Provides introductory knowledge, understanding and skills in the digital marketing field equipping students with the core marketing principles and practices to enter the marketing and communications sector. Diploma in Digital Marketing: Provides the applied marketing knowledge, understanding and skills necessary in leveraging different digital channels to increase brand awareness, drive sales, and promote goods and services.

Provides the applied marketing knowledge, understanding and skills necessary in leveraging different digital channels to increase brand awareness, drive sales, and promote goods and services. Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing: Provides a broad foundation in business principles and management practices that focuses on marketing management.

Provides a broad foundation in business principles and management practices that focuses on marketing management. Other qualifications include: Bachelor of Commerce in Digital Marketing, and Bachelor of Commerce in Strategic Brand Management.

