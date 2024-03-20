FSCA fines Markus Jooste R475 million, refers case to Hawks

The R475 million fine for Jooste for publishing false financial statements and annual reports is the biggest ever for an individual.

The FSCA has decided to fine former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste R475 million for publishing false, misleading, or deceptive statements about Steinhoff International Holdings Limited and Steinhoff International Holdings NV, which he knew or ought reasonably to have known were false, misleading, or deceptive, including the omission of material facts.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) made a similar finding against Steinhoff’s former finance head, Dirk Schreiber, who was sentenced to jail in Germany last year for his part of the Steinhoff debacle. He was not fined, but subjected to strict terms and conditions.

The FSCA found that Jooste and Schreiber contravened section 81(1)(a) and (b) of the Financial Markets Act. The contraventions related to Steinhoff’s annual financial statements and annual reports for the financial years from 2014 to 2016 and the first half of 2017.