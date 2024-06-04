GDP decreases in first quarter as expected

Although there were worries for agriculture output, it was manufacturing, mining and construction that caused the drop in GDP.

GDP decreased in the first quarter of 2024, as economists expected, with real GDP measured by production decreasing by 0.1% after it increased by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Six industries recorded negative growth between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024:

The manufacturing industry decreased by 1.4% and contributed -0.2 of a percentage point to the negative GDP growth

The mining industry decreased by 2.3% and contributed -0.1 of a percentage point

The construction industry decreased by 3.1% and contributed -0.1 of a percentage point.

The agriculture industry was the main positive contributor, increasing by 13.5% and contributing 0.3 of a percentage point despite foot-and-mouth disease in the cattle industry, African swine fever in pigs and avian influenza in chickens and drier weather conditions adversely affecting seed and grain output.

Output of maize is forecast to decline by 19%, soybeans by 36% and sunflower seeds by 10%, while the groundnut, sorghum and dry beans harvests are estimated to be higher than the previous season.

ALSO READ: Not much hope for GDP growth in first quarter – economists