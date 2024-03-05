Business

Ina Opperman

5 Mar 2024

SA dodges recession by 0.1% GDP growth in fourth quarter

Economists predicted that South Africa would avoid a technical recession, but is 0.1% growth in the fourth quarter enough?

South Africa narrowly avoided a recession with a 0.1% GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, as economists predicted. Annual real GDP increased by 0.6% in 2023, following a 1.9% increase in 2022.

According to Statistics SA, the annual increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) was primarily driven by higher economic activities in finance, real estate and business services, which contributed 0.4 of a percentage point based on growth of 1.8%.

Additionally, transport, storage and communication contributed 0.3 of a percentage point based on growth of 4.3%, personal services, which contributed 0.3 of a percentage point based on growth of 2.0% and manufacturing, which contributed 0.1 of a percentage point based on growth of 0.5%.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing and trade, catering and accommodation, as well as the electricity, gas and water and mining and quarrying divisions recorded negative growth in 2023.

