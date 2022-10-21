The GEPF records 9.6% year-on-year growth

Citizen Reporter

The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) released its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2022, announcing that it recorded a market value of R2.3 trillion increasing by R201 billion from the previous financial year

The fund’s investment market value increased by 9.6%, with a Return on Investment of 11.1% for the financial year

Accumulated funds and reserves grew at an average annual rate of 8.6% for the 10-year period 2013-2022. The GEPF also noted that it saw a net investment income of R255.7 billion.

It saw a member contribution of R82 billion and benefits paid totalled to R136 billion.

9.6% year-on-year growth

Despite the Fund operating in tough economic conditions, the GEPF achieved a 9.6% year on year growth, closing with the highest market value in its history of R2.3 trillion in the 2021/22 financial year, an increase of R201 billion from the previous financial year.

This increase resulted in a return on investment of 11.1% realising a net investment income of R255.7 billion. During the 10-year period, 2013-2022, the GEPF’s accumulated funds and reserves grew at an average annual rate of 8.60%.

This continued growth of the Fund irrespective of the prevailing difficult economic conditions clearly indicates that the Fund’s long-term investment strategies continue to assist in growing the Fund.

Positive domestic market conditions compared to last year

The improved return was largely because of positive domestic market conditions, particularly equities growth, rising commodity prices and the performance of our Bond portfolio which improved by 6% from the previous financial year.

There was a recovery in the Fund’s unlisted and property portfolios. The GEPF continues to strengthen its oversight and strategies with respect to these portfolios to further improve their performance. It is, however, important to note that the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impede these portfolios.

According to the GEPF’s 2021 statutory actuarial valuation, the Fund is financially sound, reflecting a funding level of 110.1% to meet its current benefit obligations to members. It is an improvement when compared to the funding level of 108.3% reflected in the previous valuation which was done in 2018.

R136 billion in benefits paid

Notwithstanding the tough operating environment, total benefits paid by the Fund in the financial year under review amounted to R136 billion. The GEPF’s pension administrator, the GPAA, paid 499 726 pensions compared to 479 483 in the 2020/2021 financial year, reflecting an increase of 4%.

It processed and finalised 33 627 retirement claims compared with 27 960 in 2020/2021, reflecting an increase of 20.3%. Gratuities paid amounted to R21.4 billion compared to R19.7 billion in financial year 2020/21.

Monthly annuities paid amounted to R62.3 billion compared to R56.3 billion in the previous period. Active members decreased from 1 265 406 in 2020/2021 to 1 261 363, a minimal decrease of 0.3%.

Recommendations implemented

In an effort to further strengthen and enhance its investment processes, including oversight of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), GEPF implemented the following including recommendations made by the Judicial Commission of inquiry into allegations of impropriety at the PIC (the Mpati Commission):