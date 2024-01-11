‘I don’t give a cheque for nothing’ – Godongwana on Transnet

Godongwana will lead SA's delegation at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

No one’s sticking their fingers in the cookie jar when Godongwana is around.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hosted a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday, ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Godongwana will lead a delegation at the WEF set to take place from 15 to 19 January in Davos, Switzerland.

Speaking to The Citizen, Godongwana said he has some measures up his sleeve to improve accountability in state-owned institutions.

While, going to WEF presents an opportunity to attract foreign investment – SA’s energy crisis, aging public infrastructure and embattled logistics network pose significant threat.

Furthermore, high crime and corruption rate complete an already gloomy international image, which may require SA’s delegation to pull a rabbit trick to sell the country as an attractive investment destination.

Notably, Transnet’s dysfunctional railway and embattled ports negatively impact investor confidence.

As the annual budget speech looms in the horizon, the pockets of state-owned institutions will soon be replenished, however no penny will go unaccounted for.

“When I sign a cheque, there must be a whole range of accountability which will make sure that the institutions comply with. So, even in Transnet we’re likely to see that,” Godongwana told The Citizen.

Could Godongwana’s firm grip be the solution to SA’s corruption challenges?

ALSO READ: If we don’t do anything we won’t have money by the end of March – Godongwana

Steering a tight ship

The finance ministry will once again allocate millions of rands to various state departments and institutions next month.

As the minister gears to deliver his annual budget speech in February, the issue of corruption lingers like a ghost. The thought of cold cash vanishing from the government vault without a trace is enough to send chills down the spines of many concerned citizens.

Seemingly, availability of funds may not be the primary problem but rather how they are spent and managed.

If Godongwana has anything to do with it, the cheques might not come as easy as they did in the past as the finance minister tightens his grip on the bag.

“I don’t give a cheque for nothing,” he told The Citizen.

ALSO READ: Mid-term budget: Godongwana urged to look at bigger picture