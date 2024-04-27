Mokwena unsure of Sundowns future after Champions League exit

"I’m here because of the results and if they are not good enough I won’t be here,” Mokwena said.

Following Mamelodi Sundowns’ exit from the Caf Champions League on Friday, coach Rulani Mokwena has admitted that his future with the Brazilians rests in the hands of the club’s bosses.



Sundowns were knocked out of the continental competition after they lost 1-0 to Esperance of Tunisia at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday night. Overall, the Brazilians lost 2-0 on aggregate to the Tunisians having lost by the same scoreline in the first leg in Tunisia.



After the game at Loftus, Mokwena admitted that he was unsure about his Sundowns future, but added that he would like to stay at the club.



“I don’t run the football club, do I? I’m here because of the results and if they are not good enough I won’t be here,” Mokwena told SABC Sport after the game.

“I want to be here, I love this club, I love the supporters of this club, I love this incredible group of players, I want to be here.

“But as you rightfully say, it’s a results-oriented business.”



Following the Champions League exit, Sundowns will now turn their domestic matters where they are schedule to play three games in six days next week.



They play TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs in a league on Tuesday and Thursday respectively before visiting Stellenbosch FC for a Nedbank Cup semifinal tie on Sunday.