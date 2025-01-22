Inflation creeps up for the second month in December
The inflation rate increased by 0.1% from October, when it was 2.8% and again by 0.1% in December according to Statistics SA.
Picture: iStock
Inflation creeped up by another 0.1% in December to 3% from 2.9% in November, in line with economists warning that the big decrease of 1% in October will not be sustained and that inflation will start to increase again.
According to Statistics SA, which released the figure for December on Wednesday, the main contributors to the 3% annual inflation rate were:
- housing and utilities that increased by 4.4% and contributed 1 percentage point
- miscellaneous goods and services that increased by 6.6% and contributed 1 percentage point
- food and non-alcoholic beverages that increased by 2.5% and contributed 0.5 of a percentage point and
- alcoholic beverages and tobacco that increased by 4.3% and contributed 0.3 of a percentage point.
In December, the annual inflation rate for goods was 1.9%, up from 1.6% in November, while services were 4.2%, down from 4.3% in November.
Statistics SA says the average annual consumer price inflation for 2024 was 4.4%, the average CPI for all urban areas compared to 2023. This was 1.6 percentage points lower than the corresponding average of 6,0% in 2023.
ALSO READ: Inflation stays low but expected to increase over coming months
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.