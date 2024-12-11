Business

Inflation up marginally in November

Economists expected inflation to increase from November after seven consecutive months of moderation but by much more.

Annual consumer price inflation increased marginally in November to 2.9% from 2,8% in October coming in lower than the expectations of economists of inflation increasing to as much as 3.3%.

According to Statistics SA, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained unchanged month-on-month in November 2024. Inflation is a general increase in the prices of goods and services, while the CPI is a way to measure inflation

The main contributors to the 2.9% inflation rate were:

  • Housing and utilities increased by 4.7% and contributed 1.1 percentage points.
  • Miscellaneous goods and services increased by 6.6% and contributed 1.0 percentage point.
  • Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 2.3% and contributed 0.4 of a percentage point.
  • Alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 4.5% and contributed 0.3 of a percentage point.

Transport was the only negative contributor, decreasing by 3.3% and contributing 0.5 of a percentage point.

In November the annual inflation rate for goods was 1.6%, up from 1,4% in October, while services were 4.3%, down from 4.4% in October.

