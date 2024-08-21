Inflation dips below 5% in July for the first time in 3 years

Economists predicted earlier this week that the inflation rate should decrease to under 5%, closer to the Reserve Banks target.

The inflation rate has dipped below 5% in July the lowest in three years, after holding steady for ten months in the 5 to 6% range, while annual consumer price inflation slowed to 4.6% in July from 5.1% in June. The last time inflation was this low was in 2021, when the rate was also 4.6%. The decrease of 0.5% was thanks to lower annual rates for several product groups, most notably food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport and housing and utilities. According to Statistics SA that released the latest inflation data this morning, The monthly increase in the consumer price index (CPI) was 0.4%, higher than the 0.1% rise recorded between May and June.