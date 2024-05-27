Insurer Sasria confident of free, fair and violence-free election

The events of July 2021, when unrest and looting broke out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, are still fresh in the minds of South Africans.

A file image of a cloud of dark smoke coming from Brookside Mall, in Pietermaritzburg, during the 2021 July unrest. Photo: The Witness

Insurer Sasria, that covers damage and loss from events such as social unrest, is confident that the election will be free, fair and free of violence, despite experts warning of riots and looting during and after the election.

In the past 30 years, South Africa had credible institutions that ensured our constitutional democracy continues to thrive and is respected globally, Mpumi Tyikwe, CEO of Sasia, says. “One of those institutions is the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

“A few days before a monumental election, the IEC has once more showcased its prowess, earning the trust of South Africans and those observing its operations and conduct.”

Tyikwe says Sasria is confident that a free and fair election will be held on Wednesday and the IEC has not demonstrated any reason to believe that our election will be marred by controversy or unfairness.

“We are a robust, democratic nation and we demonstrated great resilience in the face of adversity. We had many challenges in the past three decades, but we have always proven that, yes, we can overcome them. This year, as we cast our votes, is no different.”

Heavy payouts in 2021

Almost three years after the July 2021 unrest, Sasria continues to see green shoots regarding its financial health after it paid out R32 billion for damages and losses.

“This indicates that the organisation is in a better position, surpassing where it was before the riots. As an organisation, we continue to prove that we have a track record of resilience and effective risk management, ensuring our continued provision of reliable coverage and support.”

Tyikwe says it remains one of Sasria’s apex priorities that the interests of its clients must be safeguarded and he emphasises our commitment to this is unwavering. “Sasria is ready for any eventuality and that we are fully capacitated to meet our obligations should there be any damages.

“We are an organisation with a 45-year history and a proud record of always responding adequately and ensuring that our brokers, agent companies and clients are taken care of. That commitment remains, and we have no intention of altering it.”

In addition, he says, Sasria calls on communities to exercise their rights by casting their votes and do it responsibly.

“As South Africans, we have rights enshrined and protected by our Constitution. Equally, we should always bear in mind that these rights come with responsibility, like any freedom. We also call on our communities to recognise, respect and work closely with law enforcement agencies.”

Sasria confident of peaceful voting

Tyikwe says as a notable corporate citizen, Sasria is confident that all voting will go on peacefully and the IEC and other associated stakeholders, such as election observer missions, will be accorded the space to conduct their duties.

“As an organisation, we have stakeholders we work with closely and yes, they do look at us at times like these to reassure them everything is okay, hence our reiteration that all is well. We are ready for any possible scenario.”

South Africans must remember that they are not automatically protected against the damage and losses due to strikes, riots and other forms of unrest. Commercial insurers do not automatically cover these risks.

These risks are covered by the South African Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria), a public enterprise listed under schedule 3B of the Public Finance Management Act. If you want coverage from Sasria, you must specifically ask your insurer to add it.