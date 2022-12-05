Kruger Gate invests in youth to ensure tourism sees more skilled workers

Citizen Reporter

Feeling that the 1% increase in employment stats that South Africa has seen over the last quarter is just not nearly enough to see a massive difference to the scourge of unemployment that the youth of South Africa face, Kruger Gate Hotel has initiated a social development programme with a specific focus on youth empowerment.

The hospitality entity set out to invest in and support a number of local schools, from catering to donating computers and sponsoring tuition and Wifi.

Anton Gillis CEO of Kruger Gate Hotel explained: “We understand that nurturing the local ecosystem and community within the surrounding region of the Kruger National Park is not only an important driver of economic success, but it is our responsibility as a business operating within the region”.

He added that Kruger Gate Hotel was striving to empower the youth in their communities by promoting accessibility to educational resources as well as job opportunities.

Tourism industry needs more skilled workers

Gillis said that he feels that there is no industry better positioned to create business and employment opportunities than the tourism sector, as there was a great need for skilled workers within the sector.

“The sector has continually provided employment and entrepreneurial opportunities that have transformed lives and communities. This is owed to its ability to generate demand and production across various sectors of the economy, proving tourism to be a critical contributor towards the implementation of South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan,” he said.

Gillis concluded: “As the tourism and hospitality sector works towards recovery, it is important for us to adopt an inclusive and transformative approach that promotes the employment of our youth. The success of the industry and our country depends on it”.

Last month, Stats SA revealed that the country’s youth unemployment rate has remained high at above 45%. Whilst the overall unemployment rate in South Africa decreased by 1% between the second and third quarter, and 204 000 jobs were gained, the country’s youth remain vulnerable, with an unemployment rate of 45.5% in those aged between 15 and 34.