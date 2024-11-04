Dondo Mogajane steps down in wake of VBS bribery allegations

Mogajane worked in the public service for 23 years and was director general fo National Treasury for five years until his contract ended.

Dondo Mogajane, former director general of the National Treasury and current chair of the Government Employees Pension Fund has announced that he is stepping down from all professional roles and boards in the wake of allegations that he took a bribe while he was director general.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana also told journalists last week before he delivered the Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) that he would “deal with” the reputational risk of Mogajane.

Tshifhiwa Matodzi, former chairperson of VBS when it collapsed, testified in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that Mogajane took a R1 million bribe. He claimed in his affidavit as part of his plea deal that Mogajane accepted the bribe for withdrawing a letter from Treasury instructing municipalities to stop depositing funds with the bank.

National Treasury defended Mogajane after the revelation.

Mogajane said in a statement today addressed to “brothers, sisters, family, friends and fellow South Africans” that he has been confronted with unfounded and malicious allegations made by a convicted criminal with questionable motives.

“However, I acknowledge the gravity of these claims. It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I have made the decision to step down from all my professional roles and the boards that I have served, effective immediately.”

He says it has been an honour to dedicate the past 30 years of my life to serving South Africa. “Throughout my career in public service, I upheld my commitment to South Africa with unwavering loyalty, dignity, integrity and, most importantly humility.”

ALSO READ: Former Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane responds to ‘baseless’ allegations of R1m VBS bribe

VBS allegations – Mogajane believes his reputation will be restored

Mogajane says he will not engage in interviews or public commentary. “I believe in the importance of due process and remain confident that in time the truth will prevail and my reputation will be fully restored.”

He is taking an extended sabbatical to focus on his personal well-being, spend time with his family and particularly, his grandson and reflect on his professional journey, he says.

“This time will also allow me to explore personal interests I have long deferred. More importantly, I plan to write a book about my experiences in public service, recounting the challenges, triumphs and remarkable individuals I have encountered along the way.

“While this chapter of my career has drawn to a close, it is not the conclusion of my story. This period marks a pause, not an endpoint. At a later stage, I may decide to possibly re-enter the private sector and maybe even politics.”

Mogajane has served as CEO of the Moti Group since 2022 and was appointed non-executive director of the ASX-listed Canyon Resources on 1 August.