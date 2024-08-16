More waste recycled in SA, illegal dumping reduced

In the paper industry around 60% gets recycled, while 43% of plastic products and around 40% of glass products are being recycled.

South Africa has seen a decline in illegal dumping thanks to the diversion of waste away from landfill sites due to increased levels of recycling.

Mervin Olivier, Eastern Cape Chair of the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA) says the increase in recycling can be attributed to certain regulations that prevent the disposal of liquid waste, electronic waste and tyres from landfills from landfills.

When it comes to materials being recycled, 60% of the paper industry, 43% of plastic products and around 40% of glass products get recycled.

“According to the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), we unfortunately, see approximately 10 million tonnes of foodstuffs still going to landfills per annum, which equates to around 30 billion meals per annum.”

ALSO READ: Cape Town Waste Management issues over R4 million in fines

Illegal dumping

Olivier says South Africa generates around 122,000 million tonnes of waste per year. “According to the World Bank, South Africa produces 54 425 tonnes of waste per day, which is the 15th highest in the world.”

The high rate of illegal dumping in urban areas is caused by poor landfill practices, modest collection rates, and the distance required to travel to dispose of recyclables. He adds they have noticed people disposing of waste in the streets, which ends up in the storm water drains, rivers and the sea.

Waste management has a big negative impact on humans and the environment, as it can result in cholera, typhoid fever, and diarrhoea, amongst other issues.

ALSO READ: Mandela Day: Saying ‘no’ to illegal dumping

Law enforcement

He adds that due to the appointment of Environmental Management Inspectorates, there has been an improvement in enforcement. This has led to increased convictions for breaking the rules, there has been a threat of punitive fines and even imprisonment.

“The maximum imprisonment is for a period not exceeding 10 years. The Govan Mbeki municipality recently received a R200 million fine related to the pollution of local rivers and natural ecosystems.”

He is of the view that local governments need to develop Integrated Waste Management Plans and revise them every five years. “Several have established multi-recycling centres, for the buying, sorting and resale of various recyclables.”

Approximately 30-40% of household waste can be diverted to recycling. “There are approximately 80,000 waste reclaimers in the country. They are instrumental in reducing the amount of waste that goes to landfills.”

Suitable solutions

Oliver explains that there are innovative waste management technologies which can be used to improve efficiencies, increase diversion rates and reduce transport and disposal costs to landfills.

“If options are available and readily accessible, it will promote responsible waste management practices among the public and reduce illegal dumping.”

He believes people in the neighbourhood can also play a role when it comes to curbing down illegal dumping by reporting the activity through the various local, provincial, or national hotlines. Collaborative partnerships among civic organisations can help raise public awareness of the importance of waste minimisation and reducing waste to landfill.

“The Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa has been spearheading clean-ups in communities, providing training courses, updates on new developments, technology and legislation, organising networking functions amongst specialists in the industry and running school programmes for environmental education.”