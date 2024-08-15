Cape Town Waste Management issues over R4 million in fines

Authorities addressed 767 service requests related to dumping over the year.

The City of Cape Town’s Urban Waste Management By-law Enforcement Unit issued 2 631 fines to the value of R4 334 100 and 1 280 compliance notices, requiring offenders to meet legal requirements or face penalties.

According to the City, the by-law enforcement team collaborated on 50 joint operations with other departments, including Public Awareness, Compliance and Education, Cleansing, and Safety and Security cleaning areas where the homeless frequently sleep like Cape Town, Bellville and Wynberg CBDs.

“The unit conducted weekly blitz operations in the City’s CBD areas, totalling 55 special operations over the year”, said the City.

Waste dumping underreported

The City revealed that authorities addressed 767 service requests (C3 notifications) related to dumping during the year, indicating a significant issue with underreporting.

It urges residents to increase their vigilance and reporting of illegal dumping in the coming year.

“With your assistance, the City can impose fines that deter illegal dumping, protecting our community’s health and encouraging proper disposal at designated drop-offs or landfills,” the City said.

Vehicles of less than 1,5 tons of capacity can carry up to three loads of rubble and drop off the load at the drop-off sites daily, at no cost.

“With these facilities, there is simply no excuse for illegal dumping”.

Illegal dumping causes floods

Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management Alderman Grant Twigg noted that recent floods highlighted how dumping in rivers and canals causes flooding, threatens homes, and risks public health.

“We’ve also seen a significant increase in litter washing up on our beaches, as waste dropped in Cape Town is carried out to the ocean. I appeal to communities living near rivers to help us eliminate these issues. Legal and safe disposal options are available, and those who choose the lazy option of dumping must be reported or confronted,” he urged.

To report illegal dumping, call the City’s 24-hour toll-free number: 0800-110-077.

Be sure to include any information that can assist officers in proving guilt, such as a photo of the vehicle involved, including the license plate number.

