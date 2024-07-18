Most organisations will benefit from hybrid work

A report by Cisco says more organisations in the country can benefit from hybrid work, as this has been the case globally.

The Covid-19 pandemic introduced the world to working from home, instead of being in the office full-time. This relatively new norm has continued even after the hard lockdowns, leading to more organisations working in hybrid environments.

A report by KMPG released late in 2023 revealed 72% of CEOs in South Africa would like to see their employees back in the office in a few years. This is in line with 64% of global CEOs predicting there will be a full return to the office in less than three years.

This is while a report by Cisco, based on 14,050 full-time employees and 3,800 employers, says hybrid work is the future, noting how the same results from employees can be produced out of the office. The respondents were surveyed from January 2023 to December 2023 across 19 countries.

Younger workforce favour hybrid work

While CEOs have voted for a full return to the office, the majority of the workers, especially the younger workforce, have voted for hybrid work. The report said the younger workforce values the autonomy and flexibility that is provided by working out of the office.

The report also revealed that 87% of CEOs in the country are willing to incentivise and provide employees who come into the office with favourable assignments, raises, or promotions.

A win-win for employees and businesses

Conwell Less, Collaboration Specialist at Cisco says their research has revealed organisations globally are reaping the benefits of a hybrid workforce. 65% of employers said hybrid working has had a positive impact on their employees’ well-being, and 66% indicated that it boosted productivity. Hybrid working unlocked cost savings for 65% of businesses, while 56% said that it benefited team communications, diversity and inclusion, and boosted workplace culture.

Technology will make hybrid work run smoothly

Less says the report revealed that 40% of office interactions now involve remote participants, with collaboration technology central to shaping the future workplace. This will boost employee engagement and satisfaction by enabling flexible collaboration.

He believes the gap between expectations and current office spaces can be remedied through technology to address key areas like communication, productivity, and workplace culture.

Traditional office layouts becoming ineffective

The report reveals that traditional office layouts have become ineffective for hybrid work. “Nearly half of both employers and employees find workstations and meeting rooms, large and small, to be only moderately effective at best in boosting in-office productivity.”

Most of the employees say the value improvements in office design, upgraded technology infrastructure, investment in sustainable features, and the inclusion of health amenities. Less says the future workspace should prioritise well-designed collaboration spaces equipped with the right technology to facilitate seamless hybrid interaction.