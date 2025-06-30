Corporate Mental Health Week: Is your boss a narcissist or a psychopath?

It is not just bad leadership, it is psychological harm dressed in a suit and tie.

Critics argue that more and more people around the world in leadership positions are narcissistic, obsessed with control, and lack empathy. Some even show signs of being psychopathic, using charm and manipulation to climb to the top, no matter who they hurt along the way.

While these leaders often appear confident and capable, they create fear, confusion, and chaos. Their need for constant praise, their refusal to listen, and their harsh treatment of others damage more than just workplace morale.

Constant pressure, belittling, and emotional abuse from these toxic leaders result in the suffering of employees. It is not just bad leadership, it is psychological harm dressed in a suit and tie.

To kick off Corporate Mental Health Week, 1-5 July, Professor Renata Schoeman, head of Healthcare Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School, shares signs of toxic bosses, their impact and how to deal with them.

Signs of toxic bosses

She says narcissism and psychopathy traits are characteristics that can be advantageous for leaders and fit many conventional ideas of how “leaders” behave, especially in high-stakes corporate environments.

“Narcissists and psychopaths can easily rise to the top. They have charm, they are fearless and risk-takers, all perceived to be strong leadership traits.”

Narcissists often push through massive change and transition; they are masters of self-image, taking credit while deflecting blame.

How narcissists become toxic bosses

Schoeman adds that the corporate narcissist will gather a group of co-dependent people around him or her to support and reinforce his or her behaviour.

“Although narcissists profess to be loyal to the organisation, they are often only committed to their own agenda, not to the company’s loyalty. They expect great dedication and may overwork others without any regard for the impact on their lives.”

Psychopathic characteristics show towards aggressive behaviour, where dominance and strategic conquest triumph.

“Despite their deceit, pathological lying, manipulativeness, indifference to the consequences of their behaviour, their lack of empathy, callousness, cynicism, impulsivity, irresponsibility, inflated self-appraisal, superficial charm and lack of remorse, some individuals with psychopathy are highly successful.”

Psychopaths in business vs psychopaths in crime

She says what separates psychopaths who become criminals from psychopaths who succeed in business is that they differ in their level of conscientiousness.

“Successful psychopaths are less impulsive, negligent, and irresponsible than the psychopaths who live a life of crime.

“However, this does not imply that successful psychopaths are always law-abiding citizens; they may just be better at avoiding being caught. Successful psychopaths tend to have more privileged backgrounds, higher IQ, and little risk of legal penalties when compared to their unsuccessful (criminal) counterparts.”

Safeguarding employees

Schoeman offers practical steps employees can take when dealing with a boss who exhibits either narcissistic or psychopathic traits:

Establish clear boundaries: Maintain professional distance and document interactions clearly.

Seek organisational support: Engage HR or utilise employee assistance programs.

Engage HR or utilise employee assistance programs. Prioritise self-care: Ensure you have emotional and social support networks.

Ensure you have emotional and social support networks. Stay objective: Evaluate performance clearly, focusing on facts rather than emotions.

Seek help as a toxic boss

She says if you are a boss, it is time to pause and reflect on whether you show signs of a narcissist or psychopath. “Self-awareness is powerful.”

Seek professional guidance: Psychological support can offer strategies for mitigating harmful traits.

Psychological support can offer strategies for mitigating harmful traits. Solicit authentic feedback: Engage a trusted colleague or mentor to give honest input.

Engage a trusted colleague or mentor to give honest input. Develop empathy and humility: Commit to leadership training that emphasises emotional intelligence and ethical leadership.

Commit to leadership training that emphasises emotional intelligence and ethical leadership. Transparency and accountability: Create organisational checks and balances to mitigate risks associated with these traits.

What companies can do

Detect dark traits early with specific psychometric screening for senior roles that measure psychological behaviour

Encourage feedback with anonymous tip lines and exit interviews to help uncover toxic behaviours before they escalate

Emphasise fairness, transparency, and open-door policies, diluting power to subtle manipulators.

Support employee wellbeing by investing in wellness programs, flexible work, mental healthcare access and relevant HR safeguards.

Hold leaders accountable with clear consequences for abusive behaviour, with clear protocols, and HR and legal interventions

“Leadership carries great responsibility. Recognising and addressing problematic traits like narcissism and psychopathy not only safeguards organisational health but also cultivates a culture of psychological safety and ethical integrity — ultimately promoting mental well-being and productivity.”

