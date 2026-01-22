Nedbank eyes East Africa’s largest economy with R14 billion

Nedbank has given multiple reasons why it considers the Kenyan market a good fit.

Nedbank, South Africa’s fourth-largest bank by assets, plans to acquire controlling shares of Kenyan-based NCBA.

NCBA is one of East Africa’s leading financial services groups with operations across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda, and a digital offering in Ghana and the Ivory Coast.

Nedbank told shareholders on Wednesday that it will spend around R13.9 billion (R250 per share) to acquire a 66% stake in NCBA.

The successful completion of the transaction will result in NCBA becoming a subsidiary of Nedbank, while the remaining 34% of NCBA shares will continue to trade publicly on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

ALSO READ: Nedbank CEO laughs all the way to the bank: Here’s how much he earned last year

Nedbank spreads its wings

Nedbank makes 80% of its earnings from South Africa, and has attempted to make money from the West Africa region; however, that investment ended in a costly withdrawal.

Should the deal pull through, Nedbank will have its foot in East Africa’s largest economy, Kenya. According to the IMF, Kenya has a GDP of around $132 billion, surpassing Ethiopia’s $117 billion, driven by a diversified economy, skilled workforce, and business reforms.

Jason Quinn, Nedbank CEO, said the proposed acquisition represents a milestone in Nedbank’s strategy to grow its southern and East African footprint.

“The proposed consideration will be structured as 20% cash portion and 80% new Nedbank ordinary shares listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).”

Nedbank to enter Kenya

Multiple reasons have been cited for why Nedbank sees it as a good fit to enter the Kenyan market, including strong macroeconomic fundamentals; the size of its economy; a large and growing population; attractive growth prospects; and the primary trade corridor linking Africa with the Middle East, India and Asia.

NCBA has 122 branches and serves more than 60 million customers. “NCBA is also among the region’s leading banks by assets, and is a market leader in corporate banking, asset finance and digital banking. NCBA continues to play a key role in supporting Africa’s economic ambitions,” read the shareholders’ note.

ALSO READ: Capitec Bank loses its crown as Africa’s most valuable bank. Here’s the new ranking

“The proposed deal brings together two organisations with highly complementary strengths,” said Quinn.

“NCBA offers a strong brand presence, an extensive regional network, advanced digital capabilities and deep customer reach which naturally aligns with Nedbank’s established Corporate and Investment Banking expertise, cross‑border structuring capabilities, and strong balance sheet.”

Burnt in West Africa

Business Day reported in August that Nedbank is under pressure to deliver its East Africa pivot after getting burnt in West Africa, where its purchase of a 21% stake in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated did not work out as planned, underscoring the risks of minority-stake banking in volatile markets.

The $100m (R1.63bn) sale of its stake in Ecobank, which was acquired for $500m, came after a decade that delivered R400m in dividends against R6.9bn in unrealised losses and a $293m impairment.

Moneyweb reported that Standard Bank, South Africa’s largest bank by assets, has also had its eyes on NCBA.

A successful bid for NCBA would mark Quinn’s second-biggest transaction after the bolt-on acquisition of iKhokha for R1.65bn. Ikhokha is one of Africa’s fastest-growing fintech companies.

NOW READ: Here’s what Kenny Fihla has done for Absa since taking the lead