Here’s how much it will cost you to apply for Smart ID at these bank branches

The Smart ID services at Capitec are available across five provinces, with the sixth one to be added by Friday

Some of South Africa’s major banks have launched a partnership with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), allowing people to apply for their Smart IDs in bank branches.

Capitec and Standard Bank are the first banks in the country to go live with the system on Monday, while First National Bank (FNB) is still piloting it.

“This initiative represents a major step change in the Department’s ongoing reform programme, Home Affairs @ home, which embraces digital transformation to remake how South Africans access identity and civic services,” the department said.

Branches to apply for Smart ID

Capitec has launched seven ‘Smart ID’ branches across five provinces and six more branches, including one extra province, by the end of the week.

“Following a successful piloting phase, the service is now live in select branches, marking the beginning of a phased national rollout that will expand to 100 locations by mid-2026,” said Graham Lee, Group Chief Executive Officer of Capitec.

Applying for the smart ID at a Capitec branch will cost its customers R10 extra, bringing the total to R150.

Capitec locations for Smart IDs

According to DHA, Capitec has opened the smart ID branches at the following locations:

Gauteng – Eyethu Mall, Orange Farm, and Sandton City

Western Cape – Swellendam, and Hermanus

KwaZulu-Natal – Howick

Northern Cape – Kathu Village Mall

Limpopo – Matoks

To be opened by Friday, 13 March 2026:

Western Cape – Tygervalley, Stellenbosch, Vredenburg, and Cape Town V&A

Eastern Cape – Jeffreys Bay, Fountains Mall

KwaZulu-Natal – Pietermaritzburg

Standard Bank locations

Standard Bank is one of the banks to go live with the system on Monday. Customers can apply for smart IDs at the following locations:

Gauteng – Maponya Mall, Soweto, and Rosebank

To be opened by Thursday, 12 March 2026:

Gauteng – Westgate Mall

Western Cape – Parow

FNB on track to launch

Without making the date known, FNB said it is on track to launch the Smart ID Card application services, and it will be made available to its customers soon.

Harry Kellan, CEO of FNB, said the bank is also looking to make the service available via its banking app.

“Smart ID Cards are essential for accessing vital services, securing employment, and participating fully in the economy. With the DHA’s modernised technology, we can now reach millions more South Africans through our infrastructure, and that is what real help is all about.”

He said they plan to have over 240 branches over the next year as part of a national expansion programme. The bank highlighted that it will also be able to assist customers who require a passport.

“During the initial phase, clients will pay only the standard DHA application fee of R140, with no additional convenience or logistics fees applied.”

No more waiting in queue

Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, acknowledged that the partnership with banks represents another important step in our Home Affairs @ Home reform programme to bring dignity, convenience and security to how South Africans access identity services.

“By connecting banks directly to our digital systems, we are laying the foundation to expand access to Smart ID services through trusted institutions that people already use every day,” he said.

“Partnerships like this will help us modernise Home Affairs, strengthen the integrity of our national identity system, and make it easier for every South African to obtain the documents they need to participate fully in society and the economy.”

Done in less than 5 minutes

Instead of waiting in the queue at the 349 Home Affairs offices, South Africans can visit the abovementioned branches and apply for their smart ID in less than 5 minutes, with no booking required.

The initial rollout focuses on South Africans who want to replace their green-barcode ID book with a Smart ID card, as well as those who need reissues of existing Smart IDs.

“Approximately 16 million South Africans still rely on the green ID book, which is widely recognised as one of the most defrauded documents on the African continent.

“Accelerating the transition to the Smart ID is therefore critical to strengthening the country’s identity system and protecting citizens from identity fraud,” the department said.

