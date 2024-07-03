Business

By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

3 Jul 2024

NUMSA members to strike at Ford over bonuses

Numsa's Irvin Jim says Ford can afford to pay its employees bonuses as it makes around 720 cars per day.

Numsa strike

Members of the National Union of Metalworkers South Africa (Numsa) Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) at Ford South Africa will down tools on Thursday, 4 July, following failed negotiations on the payment of bonus.

Irvin Jim, NUMSA General Secretary says their first resolution was to negotiate with Ford Management. “Ford failed to reach an agreement with Numsa at the conciliation held on 11 June 2024 at the CCMA (Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration) offices in Pretoria.”

Following failure to reach an agreement, Numsa gave the motor company an opportunity to rethink its decision, however, the management has not responded to the union to date.

Reason for strike

“Our members are creators of wealth and Ford has benefitted hugely from the sweat and labour of workers,” says Jim. He also says management labels the demand for bonuses as ‘impermissible’, as they claim workers have no right to demand bonuses.   

Jim says Ford can afford to pay its employees bonuses as it makes around 720 cars per day. “We reject their reasons and justifications for refusing to share the profit with workers.” He also quoted the figures Ford Global has made in the previous years, according to Macrotrends.

  • In 2023 gross profit was $25 billion
  • In 2022 gross profit was $23 billion
  • In 2021, during lockdown, gross profit was $21,69 billion 

Strike Notice

After the union concluded with the picketing rules, the Commissioner issued the certificate to strike. Jim says the union served Ford with a 48-hour notice to strike on Tuesday. “Numsa’s President Andrew Chirwa addressed more than 3000 workers at the quarterly general meeting and workers were angry that Ford is trying to deny them bonuses.”

Ford SA’s response

Duduzile Nxele, Ford SA media liaison said Ford requested non-striking employees work from home for the duration of the strike. “Ford has a long-term commitment to South Africa and has invested heavily in its operations and local employees. Regrettably, production disruptions have a profound impact on South Africa’s economy and global reputation as a place to do business.”

Nxele said Ford hopes its employees will return to work as soon as possible.

