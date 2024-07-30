Oppenheimer’s SAFT awards R3 million to top entrepreneurs in SA

Six entrepreneurs in the country were awarded with R500 000 each by the Oppenheimers’ South African Future Trust.

The Oppenheimers’ South African Future Trust (SAFT) Awards has recognised six entrepreneurs with the best ventures.

The winners were recognised on 24 July in Johannesburg, where each of them walked away with a grand prize valued at R500 000.

SAFT Chairperson, Jonathan Oppenheimer says entrepreneurs in the country have the power to change South Africa’s future. Therefore, they established the SAFT as a launchpad for innovative ideas.

The Trust’s awards

Oppenheimer says the awards seek to recognise entrepreneurs for their tough journey and celebrate the power they hold in changing lives. Each winner received a cash injection of R250 000 and a tailored support package of R250 000.

‘Best Implementation of 2023 SAFT Summit Playbook’

The category ‘Best Implementation of 2023 SAFT Summit Playbook’ is reserved for those who attended the 2023 SAFT Summit and applied the advice offered in the Summit Playbook to help boost their business on their entrepreneurial journey. The winner was chosen to be a specialist furniture manufacturer for restaurant and hospitality industries, Woodlam, founded by Søren Henrik Bang Lassen.

‘Most Innovative Idea’

The ‘Most Innovative Idea’ category seeks to recognise businesses with game-changing ideas or products. Bento Technologies, founded by Claudia Snyman, Dennis Williams, Bryn Divey and Ross Horak won the category.

‘Tech Entrepreneur’

Healthcare platform Engage Mx, founded by Dr Benji Ozynski, Dr Brad Segal, Kyle Le Bron, Mayur Ambelal and Ryan Swartzberg won the ‘Tech Entrepreneur’ category. This category recognises entrepreneurs whose products have cutting-edge technology.

‘Women in Business’

For the category that focuses on women actively reshaping the business landscape, the ‘Women in Business’ – Tshepiso Branding Solutions, co-founded by Sarah Motshwane Sebetola won.

‘Social Entrepreneur’

RLabs, founded by Marlon Parker, with Christine Taphel (CEO), Rene Parker (Director) and Craig Du Mont (Director of RLabs Group), won the ‘Social Entrepreneur’ category. The category seeks to award businesses that tackle social challenges to make a difference in the world.

‘Youth Entrepreneur’

For the ‘Youth Entrepreneur’ category, job search platform JOBJACK, co-founded by Heine Bellingan and Christiaan van den Berg was selected as the winner. This category is for those under the age of 35, and are steering the business towards unprecedented heights.

R1 billion Trust for struggling businesses

SAFT was established in March 2020 with a R1 billion donation from the Oppenheimer Generations Foundation with the motive to support small businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Financial support was offered by the Trust to businesses struggling to pay their employees during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

“This was done by providing interest-free loans to qualifying the small, medium and micro-enterprise (SMMEs) to enable selected employees to receive weekly payments of R750 for a 15-week relief period,” says Oppenheimer.

The 2024 SAFT Summit

The Trust’s team have set the 24 and 25 October as the dates for the 2024 SAFT Summit. The Summit will be at the Sandton Convention Centre. “The summit celebrates the country’s hustlers, visionaries, and self-starters and will feature multiple stages with international and local speakers.”

“This event is dedicated to creating a hyperlocal ecosystem in which entrepreneurs can connect to forge meaningful relationships and grow in order to create much-needed jobs,” adds Oppenheimer.

