Planning to Fly? Acsa warns of flight delays at OR Tambo International Airport

Airports Company South Africa says 'operational issues' have led to travel delays for passengers at OR Tambo International Airport.

Flights were cancelled at OR Tambo International Airport amid the strike. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) says “operational issues” have led to travel delays for passengers at OR Tambo International Airport, frustrating those with travel plans.

Acsa said it had noted the travel delays earlier on Tuesday and expected the problem to be resolved by Wednesday.

Delays

While Acsa did not disclose the cause of the delays, it said airport management and technical teams have been working throughout the day to resolve the issues and restore normal service levels.

OR Tambo International posted on X, advising passengers of the delays.

“Please be advised that O.R. Tambo International Airport is currently experiencing longer-than-usual queues at security checkpoints. We encourage all passengers to proceed to the security screening areas immediately after check-in to avoid delays.

“Our teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth and safe experience for everyone,” the airport said.

ORTIA Travel Advisory | Security Checkpoint Notice

ORTIA Travel Advisory | Security Checkpoint Notice

Please be advised that O.R. Tambo International Airport is currently experiencing longer-than-usual queues at security checkpoints. We encourage all passengers to proceed to the security screening areas immediately after…

FlySafair

Low-cost airline FlySafair also warned passengers about the extended delays at security gates due to the operational changes at OR Tambo International Airport.

“If you are travelling with hand luggage only, we recommend checking in online and proceeding directly to security. Allow extra time to get through the queue. If you have checked baggage, please factor in additional time after check-in to clear security and reach your boarding gate comfortably.

“Arrive earlier than usual to ensure a smooth journey. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” FlySafair said.

✈️ Attention Passengers Departing from OR Tambo International Airport



Please be aware that there are extended delays at security gates due to recent operational changes at the airport.



👉 If you are travelling with hand luggage only, we recommend checking in online and…

Good news

However, there was good news late on Tuesday, with Acsa issuing an operational update.

“We are pleased to report a steady improvement in passenger flow and queue management. Domestic operations have largely stabilised, while an incoming shift has been deployed to bolster capacity and assist international travellers.

“We anticipate that full operational capacity will be restored by tomorrow (Wednesday) morning,” Acsa said.

Advisory

Acsa advised passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours for international flights, to allow adequate time for processing.

“We would like to reassure the public that this disruption is isolated to OR Tambo International Airport. All other airports in the Acsa network are operating as normal.”

Acsa thanked travellers for their patience and understanding as “we work to fully restore operations,” it said.

Baggage handling

Last month, Acsa and the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) suffered a legal blow in their battle with Aviation Co-ordination Services (ACS) to take control of baggage control screening.

It followed the Gauteng High Court’s dismissal of the urgent appeal by Acsa and SACAA, which had barred it from bidding for or purchasing baggage screening equipment.

The court judgment upheld the High Court’s order of 5 November 2024, requiring Acsa and SACAA to allow ACS to replace the relevant equipment at OR Tambo and King Shaka International Airports while a main review case is still before the courts.

It confirmed that the critical replacement of old hold baggage screening (HBS) equipment may proceed at the international airports, which is needed to ensure public safety and airport efficiency.

