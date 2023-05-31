By Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
4 minute read
31 May 2023
5:00 am
Business

Cost of friendship ‘too high’ – SA’s relationship with Russia endangers its financial stability

The Reserve Bank is not the only organisation worried about possible sanctions if South Africa continues to be perceived as pro-Russia.

Image: iStock
Many organisations share the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) concerns about sanctions that could follow the country’s adamant stance of neutrality towards Russia in the Ukraine war. Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa (Busa), says Busa agrees fully with the serious concerns the SARB raised about the potential trade, foreign exchange, investment and correspondent banking relationships impacts of government’s stance on Russia vis-à-vis the country’s biggest trading and investment partners, the USA, EU and UK. “We have urged government to take a clearer non-aligned stance and consider the potential economic, trade and investment impact of supporting Russia, particularly...

