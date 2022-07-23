Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
5 minute read
23 Jul 2022
5:30 am
Personal Finance

This is how to stretch your rands during Savings Month

Ina Opperman

Consumers have to make all kinds of plans to stretch their rand with escalating prices with no end in sight.

Image: iStock
This is how to stretch your rand in the most difficult financial circumstances our country and its citizens have ever been in. With inflation jumping by more than 1% in one month and a repo rate of 5.5%, consumers are forced to save wherever they can and this guide will help you to do just that. In 2019, even before the onset of Covid-19, the South African Savings Institute (SASI) reported that household debt was staggeringly high, with three quarters of every rand earned going to pay debts, leaving households with very little left for living expenses and even less...

Read more on these topics