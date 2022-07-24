Business » Personal Finance
Ina Opperman
The essentials of a contract of employment are not only important for your employer, but also for you, as it defines your and your employer’s contractual obligations.
A contract of employment can be very elaborate, but there are essentials that should be found in all contracts of employment, says Michael Opperman from Omni Labour Consultants.
Opperman says it is highly recommended that you, as a prospective employee, ask for the company policies during an interview to ascertain whether you are compatible with them and if you will fit into the ethos of the organisation.
He adds that many employers attempt to enforce a restraint of trade, but it is important to remember that it must be signed at inception of the employment contract and the enforcement terms must be reasonable and practicable for the employee.
Both parties must be identified by their written names and they must sign the contract with two witnesses.
