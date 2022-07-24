Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
2 minute read
24 Jul 2022
5:30 am
Personal Finance

The essentials of a contract of employment

Ina Opperman

Although it is not essential to enter into a written contract of employment, it will benefit both the employee and employer.

Image: iStock
The essentials of a contract of employment are not only important for your employer, but also for you, as it defines your and your employer’s contractual obligations. A contract of employment can be very elaborate, but there are essentials that should be found in all contracts of employment, says Michael Opperman from Omni Labour Consultants. ALSO READ: Companies battle to retain talent, as workers demand better salaries, conditions What must be in the contract? The names of the employer and the employee must be prominently displayed to identify who entered into this contract.The duration of the contract and contract type....