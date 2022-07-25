Watch: How to finance your small business

Financing your small business is the third step after you came up with a brilliant idea of what to sell and made sure that there is a market for your product or service. People who start their own businesses can often raise start-up capital but are also often unable to grow their businesses because they did not plan to fund it. It is therefore important to have a good financial plan to tide you over when the market slows down and as the market grows, produce more. There are various ways to fund your small business, including saving, borrowing from...

Financing your small business is the third step after you came up with a brilliant idea of what to sell and made sure that there is a market for your product or service.

People who start their own businesses can often raise start-up capital but are also often unable to grow their businesses because they did not plan to fund it. It is therefore important to have a good financial plan to tide you over when the market slows down and as the market grows, produce more.

There are various ways to fund your small business, including saving, borrowing from a bank, crowd funding, government funding, funding from business incubators, getting investors and enterprise development.

Use your own savings

The best option is to use your own savings to start up your own business and when you start making a profit, saving again to ensure that you can afford to grow.

ALSO READ: How to start a side hustle to help you deal with the rising cost of living

Borrowing from a bank

The major banks all offer small business financing and also have managers who help entrepreneurs choose a banking package. Take your business plan and visit the various banks to see what they offer. Compare the interest they will charge, the period for repayment and how much you will pay in the end to borrow the money.

You can also consider other banking products, such as overdrafts, for extra cash if you need it and for buying moveable assets and equipment for your business.

Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding is a good way to raise capital for projects, while it will also show you if the market is really interested in what you want to sell. It enables a group of people to fund a project in small increments in exchange for recognition in the form of minor rewards.

Government funding

The South African department of trade, industry and competition (dtic) offers various incentives, loans and funding schemes for emerging businesses, including visits to trade shows in other countries.

ALSO READ: Small businesses struggle to cope as fuel prices continue to rise

Business incubators

Business incubators offer funding and resources, as well as services to support your small business. This includes physical space, capital, mentorship, services such as human resources, administration and accounting and networking. They offer small businesses the opportunity to speed up growth until they can function independently.

Getting investors

You can also get investors to invest in your business by contributing funding, resources or skills for a percentage share of the business.

Enterprise development

A number of big companies, such as mining companies, offer funds for small businesses as part of their enterprise development projects.

ALSO READ: Load shedding and rising petrol prices: Tips for SMEs to overcome challenges

Start with a business plan for small business finance

Regardless of where you go for funding, people will want to see your business plan. A business plan is quite a lot of work, but it shows investors that you are serious about starting the business, that you have thought it through and are ready to take the challenges head-on.

Your business plan must contain the following information: