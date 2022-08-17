Ina Opperman
17 Aug 2022
Personal Finance

South African households owe more, but own R1,2 trillion less

Ina Opperman

If households continue to lose their wealth while debt increases, it could slow down economic growth and employment creation.

South African households are owning less and owing more and were R1.2 trillion poorer in the second quarter of 2022 according to the latest Momentum-Unisa Household Wealth Index. Their wealth decreased by an estimated R1.23 trillion (R1 230 billion) to R15.75 trillion from R16.98 trillion in the first quarter to the same level as a year ago. An increase of R39 billion in the value of outstanding household debt and a decrease of R1.19 trillion in the value of household assets combined to register the decline of R1.23 trillion in the value of household wealth. It is estimated that outstanding...