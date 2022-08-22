Ina Opperman
22 Aug 2022
Personal Finance

High food prices are here to stay for quite a while

According to FoodForward SA, a recent food price comparison review between 2021 and 2022 showed basic food prices increased by 12.9% in the past year alone.

Image: iStock
High food prices are expected to stick around for some time as demand remains high and supply constrained into next year and even worsen in 2023 and beyond as unpredictable weather patterns add to supply uncertainty alongside the possibility of continued disruption to production in Ukraine. The global prices of some agricultural commodities are unstable since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February, affecting African countries, including South Africa, by sending the prices of grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser soaring. “We believe these prices are likely stay around these high levels for the foreseeable future,” says Felix Odey,...

