Black Friday: Tips to be smart and safe

As consumers hit the malls and online shops on Black Friday, scammers are waiting for unsuspecting victims.

Consumers have been waiting all year for Black Friday and the excitement it brings, but all the hype can also be overwhelming. While big discounts grab our attention, it is easy to overlook hidden risks and opportunities.

Francois Wirth, chief information officer at BrightRock, shared some of his essential tips to help you get the best deals while keeping your data, finances and peace of mind secure.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi when making payments

While it is tempting to connect and check prices on the go, remember public Wi-Fi is a prime playground for hackers. They can intercept data and steal personal information like credit card numbers. If you must connect, use a VPN to keep your data encrypted, or better yet, switch to mobile data for secure browsing.

ALSO READ: Fake websites are stealing South Africans’ money – here’s how to spot one

Watch out for ‘phantom’ Black Friday sites

Fake online stores multiply around Black Friday, designed to look like your favourite retailers. These sites aim to steal your credit card information and personal data. Avoid clicking on links from promotional emails or pop-ups. Instead, type the retailer’s website URL directly into your browser to ensure you are on the official site.

Set up alerts for unauthorised transactions

Many banks allow you to set up SMS or app notifications for transactions on your account. Setting this up before the Black Friday rush can help you to spot any suspicious activity immediately. If a hacker manages to slip through, you will know in real time and can act fast to minimise the damage.

Compare Black Friday deals by using browser extensions

Exploring certain websites can help you to compare prices and track deals but be selective. Some extensions require access to your browsing data, which could be a privacy risk. Look for trusted, well-reviewed extensions and turn them off when you complete your shopping.

ALSO READ: Five tips to keep in mind for Black Friday shopping

Protect your data by opting out of ‘Save My Payment Info‘

Saving your credit card information for a quicker checkout might seem convenient, but it is risky. Retailers are not immune to data breaches and stored information could fall into the wrong hands. Consider checking out as a guest or using a one-time virtual card number if your bank offers it to keep your main account details safe.

Set a ‘Power Hour’ for Black Friday deal hunting

With so many sales, it is easy to lose track of time and overspend. Set a dedicated time, such as one hour, to hunt for your top deals. This will keep you focused and prevent decision fatigue, which can lead to impulsive spending on items you do not need.

ALSO READ: Do you really save money on Black Friday specials?

Factor in Cyber Monday

Many people think the best deals are available on Black Friday, but Cyber Monday has its perks too, especially on tech items and online-only deals. Plus, after the Black Friday rush, some stores replenish stock or even offer better discounts. Use Cyber Monday to pick up items you missed, with potentially fewer crowds (online or in-store) and a reduced risk of impulsive, on-the-spot purchases.