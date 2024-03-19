Hackers out to get you? Here’s 5 tips to stay ahead

"In today’s connected world, it is a matter of when rather than if you will experience someone trying to hack you." - Cybersecurity experts.

Your mobile gadgets may be your pride and joy, but for cybercriminals, they’re gold-in-transit.

Truth is, technology has simplified our lives, making it easy to communicate with people from all corners of the globe, but it has also left us vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

Think about it, your cell phone contains nearly every detail of your life – your pictures, personal information, and even your banking credentials.

Having control of your admin at your fingertips may be convenient, but guess who else appreciates the ease of access – the guy on the world-wide-web eagerly waiting for a chance to pounce.

‘It’s only a matter of time’

“With cybercriminals becoming more sophisticated in their attempts, it is possible that at some point or another you may interact with a scammer or click on a phishing link,” said Kaspersky, a cybersecurity firm.

Since we’ve reached the point of no return when it comes to the use of technology, the only option available is to beef up our online security.

Kaspersky shared useful tips to apply as you navigate your way in the digital era.

Don’t give any more information

Cell phone usage has become somewhat a thoughtless exercise, with users paying less attention as they scroll on the Internet.

Kaspersky cautioned Internet users against giving away their information online.

“If something feels ‘off’ about a website you are led to after clicking a link, asking for your name, email, phone number, or bank card information, close it immediately.”

Criminals have also been increasingly attempting to scam people via phone calls, often asking for personal information.

“If you are talking to someone on the phone, and the conversation seems even just a little strange, hang up immediately and do not answer if they call back.

“And if you are communicating through video conferencing tools, end the meeting and close the application,” Kaspersky advised.

Disconnect your device from the Internet

In case you’ve installed applications at someone’s request or realise that your device is being controlled using remote control tools – Kaspersky advised immediately disconnecting your device from the Internet.

“If this has happened, chances are that malware has been installed on your computer or smartphone. To prevent cybercriminals from controlling your device remotely, disconnect the device from the Internet by turning off Wi-Fi and your mobile data or unplug the ethernet cable of your computer.”

The cybersecurity firm further advised users to thoroughly check for malware or potentially unsafe software before reconnecting to the network.

Put yourself in hacker’s shoes

To beat hackers at their game, you must definitely think like them.

If you’ve already visited a suspicious website or talked on the phone, experts advise trying to remember the information you entered or shared.

According to Kaspersky, users who’ve only shared details like their names, address or phone number don’t need to take any further steps.

“Unfortunately, the situation is worse if you have shared more sensitive information, such as passwords, photos of personal documents, or banking information,” said the cybersecurity firm.

In case you’ve overshared, experts advise immediately changing your passwords and contacting your bank or service provider right away.

“You can usually block cards through a dedicated hotline, as well as through a mobile app and your personal account on the website.

“For other types of data, such as bank account details, consult with specialists from the bank or online service about protective measures to take,” Kaspersky advised.

Change your passwords

While it may be convenient to keep the same password throughout, Kaspersky advises changing them regularly.

Use unique passwords and two-factor authentication for every account. A password manager with a built-in authenticator will help you create new unique passwords and store both the passwords and the authentication tokens.

Install a comprehensive security system on all your computers and smartphones. This will prevent most phishing and fraud attempts as well as unauthorised access and hijacking of your computer, neutralise viruses and malware, and repair your PC if it has already been infected.

Check for any suspicious activity

Lastly, it’s important to constantly monitor your device for any suspicious activity to ensure your accounts have not been compromised.

“If these are online stores or bank accounts, check your recent purchases. If you see any purchases that you did not make, try to cancel them by contacting the online store or your bank,” Kaspersky advised.