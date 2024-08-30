From boerie to broke: R2 160 for a Saturday afternoon braai

Next year the neighbours are getting chicken and the kids can have viennas at the Saturday afternoon braai.

Long gone are the days when the average South African would invite their friends over and provide everything. Image: AdobeStock

The only people dancing for joy about the drop in the inflation rate are those who don’t do the monthly grocery shopping. Those who do know there is little to be happy about.

Food inflation declined to 4.5% in June 2024, but the real reason for this is that the latest round of price increases comes off the already high prices of a year ago. Food is still expensive.

A few hundred rand is not enough when running into the grocery store for a few things – just a couple of essentials that would barely cover the bottom of a shopping trolley.

A jar of coffee has increased dramatically in price since a year ago. Statistics SA notes in commentary to its latest inflation report that the price of instant coffee increased by nearly 22% over the last year, with the prices of other hot drinks not far behind.

“Hot beverages continue to witness high inflation rates,” says Stats SA.

“The price index for the category increased sharply by 17,6% in the 12 months to July, up from 16,5% recorded in June.

“Large annual price increases were recorded for instant coffee (up 21,8%), drinking chocolate (up 17,7%), black tea (up 15,7%), ground coffee and coffee beans (up 14,6%) and rooibos tea (up 11,1%).”

Cappuccino sachets recorded the lowest price increase in this category over the past 12 months, with an increase of below 8% – but they have been expensive relative to their dry ingredients for forever.

A lot less in the bag or a lot more out of the wallet

The price data that Stats SA collected from retailers in urban areas across the country shows that a few bags of essential grocery items that would have cost around R1 000 five years ago – before the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the drop in the value of the rand stoked inflation – now costs R1 466.

Five years of price increases (R) July 2019 July 2024 Increase Cheddar cheese 250g 52.00 75.00 44.2% Broccoli 1 packet 21.57 29.69 37.6% Frozen vegetables 1kg 37.65 51.54 36.9% Mushrooms 250g 23.25 31.68 36.3% Sweet potatoes 1kg 17.15 23.34 36.1% White bread 700g 13.83 18.68 35.1% Curry powder 100g 21.01 27.80 32.3% Milk 2 x 2 litre 54.00 72.00 33.3% Bacon 2 x 200g 62.00 81.00 30.6% Lamb chops 1kg 151.11 190.81 26.3% Cool drink 2 litres 19.40 24.34 25.5% Potato crisps 125g 16.38 19.99 22.0% Lettuce Each 14.02 15.40 9.8% Total R1,003.65 R 1,466.85 46.2% Source: Based on Stats SA data

A tin of instant coffee has increased by nearly 86% over the last five years, with Stats SA’s survey reflecting the average price of coffee, including the cheaper coffee and chicory blends.

The increase in pure coffee has been even worse.

Frozen potato chips and potatoes are high on the list too, as are eggs, sugar and bath soap and shampoo. Another necessity – toilet paper – has increased by 45% since 2019.

Nou gaan ons braai

The popular braai on a summer afternoon has become expensive too. Long gone are the days when the average South African would invite their friends and provide everything.

If you were to cater for two couples and four children in the true SA tradition of too much meat, salad and braaibroodjies, and hours of complaining about government and the petrol price with a drink in the hand, the price of a first class braai will hit you R2 000 at best.

Five years ago, the braai would have cost less than R1 700.

The relatively small increase of 26% in the cost of the party, compared to the cost of general groceries, mainly relates to the increase in the cost of meat.

The price of alcohol, a big part of the festivities, hasn’t increased much either.

First on the shopping list would be three bottles of wine for the wine drinkers. Everybody knows one bottle is not enough, and experience has taught many that neither are two.

Beer, brandy and Coke for the rest, and cool drinks and fruit juice to keep the kids happy.

South Africans like meat. Stats SA usually notes in its commentary on food inflation that meat has a high weighting in the food index, and there are usually a few pieces of meat left after the guests have gone home.

Shopping list for a proper braai July 2019 July 2024 Increase White wine 3 bottles 168.75 213.51 27% Beer 12 160.80 206.16 28% Brandy 1 bottle 171.07 201.27 18% Coke 4 bottles 77.60 97.36 25% Fruit juice 2 boxes 43.90 70.10 60% Potato crisps 3 packets 49.14 59.97 22% Sweet biscuits 2 packets 32.58 52.10 60% Savoury biscuits 2 packets 44.72 64.28 44% Beef sirloin 1kg 130.66 163.47 25% Lamb chops 2kg 302.22 381.62 26% Sausage 2kg 162.24 196.06 21% Potatoes 1kg 12.27 19.72 61% White bread 2 loaves 27.66 37.36 35% Cheddar cheese 500g 52.30 76.16 46% Brick margarine 500g 21.54 29.31 36% Tomatoes 500g 9.99 13.32 33% Onions 500g 7.42 12.63 70% Avocados Two 28.08 29.85 6% Lettuce One 28.04 30.80 10% Cucumber One 11.69 16.54 41% Mayonnaise 375g 27.66 45.09 63% Salad dressing 375ml 27.89 35.38 27% Custard 1 litre 27.75 33.73 22% Ice cream 2 litres 54.33 74.32 37% Total 1,680.3 2,160.11 29% Source: Price data from Stats SA

In round numbers, four pieces of steak for the adults, and chops and wors for the kids will cost around R750 today.

The list also includes chips and biscuits to snack on while waiting for the coals and the ingredients for a potato salad and a green salad. Bread, onions, tomato and cheese are needed because a braai is not a braai without braaibroodjies.

It is not surprising that bring-and-braai has become the standard. The only other option is a chicken and viennas, with baked beans and pasta instead of salads.

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here