Average food basket price slightly lower in August for low-income consumers

Low-income consumers are still unable to buy enough nutritious food for their families and fill their household food basket.

The average price of the household food basket for low-income consumers was slightly lower in August 2024, but almost half of the items in the basket cost more than they did in July. This is in line with the inflation rate for July which showed a decrease in food prices.

According to the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group’s Household Affordability Index, the average household food basket cost R5 227,14 in August, R25.01 (0.5%) less than in July, but R102,80 (2,0%) more than in August 2023.

The price survey for the household food basket that contains 44 basic foods is conducted by women who low-income communities at 47 supermarkets and 32 butcheries where they usually buy food for their families in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg, Mtubatuba in Northern KwaZulu-Natal and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

Price increases and decreases in household food basket

The survey showed that 20 of the food items cost more than in July, while 22 food items cost less and two food items cost the same as in July.

Price increases of more than 5% compared to the month before were recorded for potatoes (7%), green peppers (12%) and apples (7%). A 10kg bag of potatoes cost R106.65 in August and R95.46 in July, while 2kg green peppers cost R73.98 compared to R63.31 in July and 3kg of apples R41.32 compared to R39.99 in July.

Food items that cost between 2% and 5% more were salt (2%), maas (2%), butternut (4%), canned beans (2%), peanut butter (2%) and apricot jam (4%).

The prices of food items that decreased by more than 5% were onions (-5%), carrots (-8%) and spinach (-6%). Food items that cost between 2% and 5% less include rice (-2%), white sugar (-3%), samp (-2%), cooking oil (-2%), stock cubes (-2%), chicken gizzards (-2%), beef liver (-2%), beef (-2%), tomatoes (-3%) and polony (-3%).

Decreases and increases in price of household food basket

The average price of the food basket decreased by large amounts in Johannesburg and Pietermaritzburg and increased by small amounts in Durban, Cape Town, Springbok and Mtubatuba:

The Johannesburg basket cost R104.12 less than in July, but R213.58 more than a year ago.

The Durban basket cost R4.16 more than in July and R147.31 more than a year ago.

The Cape Town basket cost R35.89 more than in July and R6.92 more than a year ago.

The Springbok basket cost R27.47 more than in July and R49.07 more than a year ago.

The Pietermaritzburg basket cost R74.98 less than in July and R60.11 more than a year ago.

The Mtubatuba basket cost R19.66 more in July and R43.97 more than a year ago.

Statistics South Africa’s latest Consumer Price Index for July 2024 shows that headline inflation was 4.6%, while food inflation was 3.9%.

Families cannot feed themselves on minimum wage

Despite these decreases in price, women and children in low-income communities can still not afford enough nutritious food to eat. The group says in August the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet was R939.63.

Over the past month, the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet increased by R3.92 and over the past year by R39.59, while the Child Support Grant was only R530, 30% below the Food Poverty Line of R760 and 44% below the average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet.

Workers earning the National Minimum Wage of R27.58 an hour or R220.64 for an 8-hour day, took home only R4 633.44 for 21 working days in August. They had to use this money to support their families and Black South African workers usually have to use one wage to support 4.1 people.

Dispersed in a worker’s family of four persons, each family member gets R1 158.36, again far below the upper-bound poverty line of R1 558 per person per month. In August, the average cost of the basket of basic nutritional food was R3 685.49.

Very little money left after paying for electricity and transport

Using Pietermaritzburg-based figures for electricity and transport and the average figure for a minimum nutritional basket of food for a family of four, the group calculates that electricity and transport take up 58.8% of a worker’s wage (R2 722.97 of R4 633.44).

They only buy food after paying for transport and electricity, leaving only R1 910.47 to buy food and everything else for a family of four, which means that workers’ families will underspend on food by a minimum of 48.2%.

The group says in this scenario there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for her family. If the entire R1 910.47 went to buy food, it means R477.62 per person per month for a family of four. This is far below the food poverty line of R760.

In addition, the August 2024 Household Domestic and Personal Hygiene Index shows an increase of R4,81 compared to July and an increase of R67.15 compared to a year ago, bringing the total average cost of basic household domestic and personal hygiene products to R1 042.15 in August 2024.