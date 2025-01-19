The danger of using two-pot retirement system savings for emergencies

Using your retirement savings for emergencies now will mean that retirement will become an emergency.

It is dangerous to use the money in the savings pot to pay when you encounter emergencies, although the two-pot retirement system was designed to give pension fund members access to their retirement savings in an emergency.

Traditional financial advice recommends maintaining an amount equal to three months’ worth of expenses in an emergency fund. However, inflation erodes the value of cash, making it challenging to keep pace with rising costs.

Therefore, some people consider placing emergency savings in tax-deductible retirement fund vehicles to benefit from potentially higher returns, especially with the flexible access options provided by the new two-pot retirement system.

Keith Peter, advice manager at Old Mutual Personal Finance, cautions that this strategy is risky and he encourages people to think carefully before using market-linked retirement funds for this purpose.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, markets experienced steep drops, leaving many people who relied on their investments for emergencies withdrawing funds at a significant loss. This likely severely undermined the value of this money, causing many to go into debt at a time when they needed cash the most.”

How to manage inflation risk of savings

Peter advises South Africans to rather manage inflation risk by starting with a holistic financial plan that includes emergency savings and retirement savings, as well as insurance.

“A realistic emergency fund should start with a holistic financial plan, which is a comprehensive strategy that considers all aspects of your financial health. This ensures that your emergency savings are aligned with your actual needs and priorities.”

He says adequate insurance, such as vehicle, retrenchment and income protection and medical or gap cover can reduce the need to accumulate large cash reserves for emergencies, as specific risks are already covered.

Your plan for emergencies

“The plan should determine how much cash is required for emergencies and what risks are already covered by insurance, such as medical aid, gap cover, or vehicle cover. For instance, if you already have gap cover for medical expenses, you do not need to set aside additional funds for medical emergencies.

“It is like paying for an additional external fitness class when an existing gym membership includes that class. By clarifying these details, you can avoid ‘over-saving’ in cash reserves that inflation could erode, while still being adequately prepared for unexpected events.”

Only after these elements are accounted for should you select the most suitable savings vehicles, including whether to consider a tax-free option. “Once you assessed your financial risks, insurance and tax obligations and have the right insurance in place, choosing the right type of emergency savings account becomes easier.”

Peter points out that there are a variety of savings vehicles available but stresses that a minimum requirement is a vehicle where the money is guaranteed, not linked to the stock market and fairly easy to access.

Checklist for building a fund for emergencies

He shares this checklist for building a smart emergency fund: