‘We don’t want him to be a pop star’: Allegations by KZN police commissioner Mkhwanazi sparks uproar

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has dismissed Mkhwanazi's damming claims.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and senior officials within the South African Police Service (Saps) has triggered widespread public and political reaction.

Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police’s operations in a briefing held on Sunday.

He claimed that the disbandment of the police’s political killings task team was due to the unit uncovering links between a powerful drug cartel and high-ranking politicians – including Mchunu – as well as police officers and prosecutors.

Th provincial police commissioner has registered a criminal case against Mchunu as a result.

Political reaction to Mkhwanazi’s claims

The allegations have prompted swift responses from various political quarters.

ANC Youth League President Collen Malatji criticised Mkhwanazi’s approach, accusing him of pursuing populism rather than legal action.

“Days of statements and populism have ended. If you have got evidence on them, arrest them. We not a country of lawlessness. We don’t want statements. We don’t want press briefings.

“We want people to be arrested. If you are doing crime, you putting drugs in our country, you working with criminals, arrest them,” he told the media at the late former president David Mabuza’s home in Mpumalanga.

Malatji further rebuked Mkhwanazi for stepping into the political arena.

“We don’t want commissioners that are becoming politicians; we commissioners that act.

“His role as a commissioner of police is to arrest those who do crime. Now, we don’t want him to be a pop star.

“If he wants to contest politics, he must come to branches of the ANC and contest. But if wants to be a commissioner, he must arrest those who do crime.”

ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Mdu Manana also weighed in, saying the ANC would only act on the matter if formal charges were brought forward.

“At this point, it does not warrant a discussion in the NEC or NWC. It is an allegation. Comrade Senzo has not been charged,” Manana said.

EFF: Mkhwanazi must be protected

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) responded by calling for protection for Mkhwanazi, especially after his statement that he would “die for the badge” .

The party strongly condemned what it sees as the ANC’s transformation of state institutions into tools of criminal enterprise.

“This level of coordination, resourcing, and political protection confirms the EFF’s long-held view that the ANC-led government has become a breeding ground for a mafia state, where political office is used not to serve the people, but to shield criminals and extract public wealth,” a statement from the red berets reads.

“Essentially, the ANC government, through individuals like Senzo Mchunu, has transformed the state into a haven for gangsters masquerading as leaders.”

The EFF also noted that Mkhwanazi’s allegations echoed previous – though since withdrawn – statements made by National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi, who had claimed the NPA was infiltrated by rogue elements.

The party has called for Mchunu’s suspension and the establishment of a parliamentary inquiry.

Calls for parliamentary action

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson Ian Cameron also reacted strongly.

In a series of tweets, Cameron said he has written to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to request an urgent parliamentary debate on the matter.

“These allegations, if proven, paint a troubling picture of a police leadership unable or unwilling to uphold its constitutional duty to combat crime without fear or favour,”

he said.

Cameron further urged both Parliament and Presidency Cyril Ramaphosa to initiate an independent commission of inquiry.

“Parliament and the Presidency must ensure these claims are independently and thoroughly investigated to restore public trust and demonstrate accountability.

“South Africans deserve clear answers. Silence is not an option,” he said on Sunday.

“The commander-in-chief, the president of the Republic of South Africa, must take the lead in addressing these serious allegations involving senior Saps management and the minister of police.”

Mchunu denies allegations

Mchunu, who was currently on the ANC campaign trail in Vryheid on Sunday, issued a firm denial through a statement from the police ministry, labelling Mkhwanazi’s claims as baseless.

“The minister of police will never allow his integrity, that of the ministry or the Saps at large to be undermined by insinuations made without evidence or due processes, from anyone, including Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi,” the statement reads.

The ministry added that Mkhwanazi’s public comments would be reviewed and responded to accordingly.

“All these statements made by him in public require an urgent, thorough and transparent investigation, on a proper platform.”

