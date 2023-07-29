Dressed for success: preparing first-time job seekers for interviews

By Ina Opperman

Dressed for success has become part of preparing first-time job seekers for interviews, but not every young person facing the world of work for the first time can afford to buy an outfit or suit to impress the interviewers.

That is why Pnet, an online recruitment platform, is supporting job seekers on their path to success. As part of the Harambee Smart Works Wardrobe donation campaign, Pnet served as a dedicated drop-off point at its Johannesburg and Cape Town offices in support of Nelson Mandela Day on the 18th of July.

The campaign collected donations of clothing and accessories that enhance job seekers’ confidence during interviews and the job search process. The Smart Works Wardrobe initiative, driven by the belief that a simple wardrobe contribution can make a world of difference, sets out to empower individuals in their journey towards securing meaningful employment opportunities.

Pnet employees and their networks came together to donate generously and make a lasting impact on the lives of job seekers.

“It was not just a company-wide initiative, as Pnet values each employee’s passion to support causes close to their hearts,” says Michelle Dobson, head of brands at Stepstone Group, one of the dynamic trio who spearheaded the Smart Works Wardrobe donations.

“Therefore, when we got wind of the Smart Works campaign, we knew we had to be a part of it. We believe that every individual deserves a chance to shine during interviews and clothing can play a crucial role in boosting confidence.”

The Smart Works Wardrobe campaign witnessed an outpouring of generosity and enthusiasm from Pnet employees across three offices. Together, they managed to donate an impressive tally of around 60 pairs of shoes and close to 250 interview-appropriate items of clothing.

The impact of these donations goes beyond mere material possessions. It represents the collective effort of a compassionate community coming together to create opportunities for job seekers, Dobson says.

“Pnet’s involvement in the Smart Works Wardrobe campaign reflects our belief in empowering individuals through collective support. We understand that the job search process can be daunting and a simple gesture like donating clothing can go a long way in instilling confidence and self-assurance in job seekers.”